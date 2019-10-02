Hypothesis And IHOP Score Triple Win at Ogilvys, Including Grand Ogilvy

"Our goal at Hypothesis is to elevate research from data to strategic leadership that drives our clients' success," says Jeff Seltzer, Managing Partner at Hypothesis. "Our Brand Tracking program confirmed that the IHOb campaign improved perceptions of IHOP . In fact, it's one of the most successful campaigns we have ever tracked."

IHOP's holistic research campaign, in partnership with Hypothesis, Droga5 and Talk Shoppe, covered everything from a total revamp of the burger menu to tracking breakthrough creative.

"The creative strategy behind it was to convince the public that we take our burgers as seriously as we take our pancakes so, to convey that, we had to make a big statement in a disruptive way," explained Brad Haley, IHOP's Chief Marketing Officer.

The awards were presented at the ARF David Ogilvy Award dinner on September 26 during Advertising Week NY at 583 Park Avenue. We are proud to celebrate this accomplishment with our campaign partners, colleagues, clients, and fellow Ogilvy award winners. This is our second time attending and being honored at the award ceremony.

Read the case study here.

About the Ogilvy Awards: The ARF David Ogilvy Awards for Excellence in Advertising Research celebrate the extraordinary and/or creative use of research in the advertising development processes of research firms, advertising agencies, and advertisers. Named after advertising legend David Ogilvy, the awards annually celebrate his spirited advocacy of the critical role of consumer research in creating successful advertising.

Hypothesis is an AMA Top 50 agency that uses insights, strategy and design to help important brands do amazing things. We specialize in high-stake questions that take creative, multi-dimensional approaches, thoughtful strategy and a broad business perspective. Our approach combines inventive consumer-centric qualitative research, advanced analytics, strategic thinking and data visualization. Our Momentum strategy team turns insight into application with downstream marketing and implementation planning. And our award-winning Design team translates complex information into compelling, easy-to-understand deliverables to socialize learnings and engage teams. Founded in 2000, Hypothesis is one of the largest independent agencies and works primarily with global Fortune 500 companies and important brands of all sizes. We are headquartered in LA with offices in Seattle and Chicago. Learn more at www.hypothesisgroup.com.

