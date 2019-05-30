Hypothesis Announces Analytical Powerhouse to Join its Ranks

Willard has over two decades of experience with consumer insight analytics. Most recently he served as VP of Marketing Sciences for DB5. Prior to that, he served as Analytics Partner at Hall & Partners where he was instrumental in building out advanced analytic-led studies. Casey uniquely blends a deep knowledge of analytics with a friendly, consultative style that both clients and co-workers appreciate.

"To me, there's no greater thrill than coming up with a creative idea and an approach that our client embraces fully," Willard commented. "I love working with bright and inquisitive people. Having worked with several colleagues at Hypothesis before, I'm aware of the level of talent that is here."

Hypothesis is an AMA Top 50 agency that uses insights, strategy and design to help important brands do amazing things. We specialize in high-stake questions that take creative, multi-dimensional approaches, thoughtful strategy and a broad business perspective. Our approach combines inventive consumer-centric qualitative research, advanced analytics, strategic thinking and data visualization. Our Momentum strategy team turns insight into application with downstream marketing and implementation planning. And our award-winning Design team translates complex information into compelling, easy-to-understand deliverables to socialize learnings and engage teams. Founded in 2000, Hypothesis is one of the largest independent agencies and works primarily with global Fortune 500 companies and important brands of all sizes. We are headquartered in LA with offices in Seattle and a Chicago office coming soon. Learn more at www.hypothesisgroup.com

