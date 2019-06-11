Hypothesis Announces Executive Appointment

"I'm thrilled to become a Partner at Hypothesis at such an exciting time for our business. We're expanding our presence in Seattle and Chicago, and strengthening our team with exciting new appointments," Vallis commented. "It's an honor to lead and work alongside our team of consultants as they do amazing things every day."

Vallis has over two decades of experience with consumer insights. She's been with Hypothesis for 5 years, most recently as Chief Relationship Officer. She started her career in Australia as a qualitative and quantitative researcher, and was SVP in Millward Brown's Los Angeles office, leading the client service team and managing a variety of research programs including brand equity research, global tracking studies, communications development research, and custom quantitative research. She has been so successful in her career because she has an incredible talent to be able to get to the real insight. Her ability to synthesize a complex business issue is unmatched.

Jeff Seltzer, Hypothesis Managing Partner added, "We're proud to promote Maria to a role where she can help Hypothesis grow, culturally and strategically. She makes her team better every day through her leadership. Clients know how fortunate they are to be working with her."

Hypothesis is an AMA Top 50 agency that uses insights, strategy and design to help important brands do amazing things. We specialize in high-stake questions that take creative, multi-dimensional approaches, thoughtful strategy and a broad business perspective. Our approach combines inventive consumer-centric qualitative research, advanced analytics, strategic thinking and data visualization. Our Momentum strategy team turns insight into application with downstream marketing and implementation planning. And our award-winning Design team translates complex information into compelling, easy-to-understand deliverables to socialize learnings and engage teams. Founded in 2000, Hypothesis is one of the largest independent agencies and works primarily with global Fortune 500 companies and important brands of all sizes. We are headquartered in LA with offices in Seattle and a Chicago office coming soon. Learn more at www.hypothesisgroup.com.

