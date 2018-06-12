Hypothesis Announces Launch of New Strategy Group

Jessica Tornek will serve as president of the newly-formed group. She comes to Hypothesis with 15+ years of brand building and marketing experience from Westfield and Spark Networks as well as agency-side work for clients from Series-B funded startups to Fortune 50s. "After working with insight teams for years as a marketer, I recognized an opportunity to address the pain point that valuable research was often left on a shelf," Tornek commented. "I'm excited to evolve the Hypothesis capability by translating consumer insights to inform new products, brand strategy, and marketing campaigns."

Jeff Seltzer, Hypothesis Managing Partner added, "Momentum was developed based primarily on client feedback. Too often, the consumer voice is heard, but then mitigated as internal teams develop strategies and tactics. Jessica brings great business and marketing experience and is a really consumer centric, strategic talent. She's an expert at making sure the consumer voice is pulled all the way through to activation. Momentum is a natural next step for Hypothesis."

The Momentum team currently shares office space with Hypothesis in Downtown Los Angeles, but will look to move to nearby creative space in the near future as the team grows.

About Hypothesis

Hypothesis is an award-winning consumer-centric, insights, design, and strategy group specializing in solutions that are foundational, holistic and forward looking. Our consultants, analysts, moderators, marketing scientists, and designers are all in-house and work closely to develop and effectively communicate insights and stories in a compelling style through beautiful reports, workshops, immersive installations and video. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, with an office in Seattle, Hypothesis is proud to work with many of the most innovative, established, and distributive brands and agencies in the world. Hypothesis is proud to be one of the largest independently owned firms on the AMA 50, which helps us be nimble, maintain our culture of empowerment, and truly focus on our client-partner needs. To learn more about Hypothesis please visit www.hypothesisgroup.com

