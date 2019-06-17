Hypothesis Solidifies Management Team with Key Appointment

"I'm excited for my new role, especially at such a dynamic time for Hypothesis. I'm eager to continue to grow and shape the company that has been home to me for years," Amodeo commented. "Leading a team full of bright, unique, and dedicated people is an absolute privilege. I come to work each day energized and empowered, knowing that together we are capable of doing amazing things."

For over 15 years, Amodeo has applied her skills and curiosity to research design and analysis; weaving consumer insights and industry knowledge into narratives that yield client-friendly, actionable insights. She brings her values to work every day, and is dedicated to creating a workplace culture that is collaborative, supportive, and empowering. She has been with Hypothesis for 7 years, most recently as Group Director. She has extensive experience with a wide range of methodologies, and is adept at designing creative solutions to answer challenging business questions. Her background in psychology shapes how she thinks about client questions, consumer needs, and managing teams.

Jeff Seltzer, Hypothesis Managing Partner stated, "We're excited that Dawn is taking on this new role to ensure our teams are resourced and truly supported. She leads with empathy and clarity. She's an invaluable voice at Hypothesis, with a deep understanding of client needs."

Hypothesis is an AMA Top 50 agency that uses insights, strategy and design to help important brands do amazing things. We specialize in high-stake questions that take creative, multi-dimensional approaches, thoughtful strategy and a broad business perspective. Our approach combines inventive consumer-centric qualitative research, advanced analytics, strategic thinking and data visualization. Our Momentum strategy team turns insight into application with downstream marketing and implementation planning. Our award-winning Design team translates complex information into compelling, easy-to-understand deliverables to socialize learnings and engage teams. Founded in 2000, Hypothesis is one of the largest independent agencies and works primarily with global Fortune 500 companies and important brands of all sizes. We are headquartered in LA with offices in Seattle and Chicago. Learn more at www.hypothesisgroup.com

