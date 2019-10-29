HYPR and MITRE Collaborate for Online Authentication Usability and Accessibility Study

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPR , the leading provider of True Passwordless Security, today announced it has collaborated with The MITRE Corporation on an accessibility study aimed at optimizing public-facing government websites so persons with disabilities can better access critical services using secure passwordless authentication and mobile biometrics.

The study was conducted and is co-authored by Ronna ten Brink and Rebecca Scollan, both of MITRE Corporation, and is one of the first known accessibility studies of biometric and passwordless user experiences. The research investigated the usability of passwordless multi-factor authentication schemes for users with and without disabilities by comparing three biometric modalities (fingerprint, eye and palm recognition) and one non-biometric authentication modality (PIN) on effectiveness, efficiency and perceived usability to carry out the passwordless authentication of test subjects.

As part of the study, MITRE and HYPR utilized the company's True Passwordless Security platform, enabling passwordless authentication across iOS, Android and web applications. This is also one of the first known accessibility studies of multi-factor authentication leveraging the Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Standards.

The research found notable usability differences between traditional and biometric schemes of authentication. For example, biometrics that required users to position their device in relation to their body had lower usability for participants with limited or no vision. MITRE continues to pursue improvements in the usability and accessibility evaluation of new authentication technologies as well as research into innovative new ways to improve access to technologies that require positioning a mobile device.

"MITRE is our nation's most trusted name in R&D and partnerships. We're honored to have been able to work with the MITRE team to reveal the accessibility potential that passwordless authentication and mobile biometrics can enable for government websites," said Yan Grinshtein, head of User Experience at HYPR, who oversees the personal journeys users have for the company's enterprise-facing solutions.

The findings of the MITRE study can be found here https://www.mitre.org/publications/technical-papers/usability-of-biometric-authentication-methods-citizens-disabilities .

About HYPR

HYPR is the leading provider of True Passwordless Security. Backed by Comcast, Mastercard, and Samsung, HYPR is the first authentication platform designed to eliminate passwords and shared secrets across the enterprise. With HYPR, businesses are finally able to deploy Desktop MFA and Strong Customer Authentication to millions of users worldwide.

Additional information is available at https://www.hypr.com/

About MITRE

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships and our federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

