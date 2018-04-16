HYPR Appoints Seth Robbins as Chief Revenue Officer

"We're thrilled to have Seth Robbins join our team as CRO. His early success at RSA has solidified Seth as a pioneer and key operator in the identity and access management space among some of the world's most recognizable enterprises. Seth has a demonstrated ability to assemble high-performance teams that create and win markets while addressing customer needs across the globe. He and I share a vision for the future of authentication and I have no doubt that Seth is the right leader to execute on that vision," said George Avetisov, CEO and co-founder of HYPR Corp.

Robbins previously served as Vice President of WW Field Operations responsible for sales and all field operations including pre-sales and post-sales support at Fireglass, acquired by Symantec. Under his leadership, the company saw 400 percent growth from 2016 to 2017 and won numerous blue-chip customers. Prior to Fireglass, Robbins held the position of Vice President of Sales, NA East & EMEA for Bromium, Inc., a pioneer in isolation for defeating end user based advanced threats. He joined Bromium pre-revenue and during his tenure led its growth to $25 million in 2015. His sales team was responsible for 80 percent of the company's revenue and the majority of the customer acquisition, including some of the world's largest enterprises. Prior to Bromium, Robbins had a series of increasing responsibilities at RSA Security. Starting in 2005 with inside sales, account management and strategic account management, Seth's RSA tenure proved him one of that company's most successful sales contributors.

"The world's largest enterprises and their multi-million user populations are rapidly moving towards a password-less future. I embrace HYPR's vision that not only is this paradigm shift an inevitability, it is only possible with decentralized authentication. HYPR removes the hackers' primary target of user credentials from the enterprise, enabling a secure transition towards a password-less world," said Seth Robbins, Chief Revenue Officer of HYPR Corp. "HYPR is a sleeping giant that has industry leaders both investing in the company and successfully deploying the solution to millions of users. It's rare to find a team at this stage that has such a dominant market opportunity," he added.

Deploying HYPR has enabled some of the world's leading enterprises to remove the hackers' primary target – the centralized credential store.

"HYPR has effectively eliminated credential reuse and fraud by ensuring biometrics, PINs, passwords, bankcards and other credentials are securely decentralized across millions of user devices. This technology is key to enabling a secure transition towards a password-less future," added Robbins.

About HYPR

HYPR is the leader in decentralized authentication with millions of users secured across the Fortune 500. Named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in 2017, HYPR is trusted by major enterprises such as Mastercard and Samsung to prevent breaches, eliminate fraud, and accelerate transaction speeds.

As enterprises transition from passwords to biometrics, they often store user credentials in a centralized repository. Centralized authentication creates a single point of failure targeted by hackers and has remained the #1 cause of major data breaches — until now.

The HYPR solution ensures that personal credentials always stay safely decentralized and encrypted on users' devices. By eliminating the need for a centralized credential store, HYPR removes the target and minimizes the risk of a data breach. With HYPR, enterprises are changing the way millions of users experience secure password-less access to our connected world.

