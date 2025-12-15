HYPRLABS Emerges from Stealth with HYPRDRIVE™, A "No-Priors" AI Architecture Learning Directly from Reality

AI system learns continuously, runs light, delivering energy-efficient, domain-general autonomy for real-world robotics use cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPRLABS Inc. (HYPR), an AI robotics company based in San Francisco and Paris, today emerged from stealth with HYPRDRIVE™, a paradigm-shifting AI architecture designed to maximize Learning Velocity — the speed at which a robot turns exposure into intelligence.

HYPRDRIVE™ represents a fundamental departure from traditional robotics. While the industry standard relies on "crutches" such as hand-coded rules, labeled data, classical simulation, and high-definition maps, HYPRDRIVE™ utilizes a proprietary technique called Run-time Learning (RTL). This self-actualizing autonomy stack intentionally rejects these priors, learning directly from the "fundamental domain" — the robot interacting with its environment in real-time.

"We see continual, live robotic learning as the new frontier — a differentiator that will separate the winners from the pack because it enables what we call Learning Velocity: how fast your AI stack can turn exposure into intelligence," said Tim Kentley Klay, Co-Founder and CEO of HYPR (previously Co-Founder of Zoox), "Our core thesis is that intelligence arises from learning relationships, and that minimizing the loss of that learning is optimal. This means robots will learn best, when they learn as they move in their fundamental domain."

The "Fundamental Domain" Advantage

HYPR contends that classical simulators and HD maps are merely approximations that inject "structural noise" into AI models, widening the simulation gap and reducing efficiency. By constraining the robot to learn with zero prior knowledge, HYPRDRIVE™ forces the system to infer the environment's dynamics from first principles, building an internal model that is coherent, efficient, and aligned with reality.

HYPRDRIVE™ leverages a three-phase continual learning pipeline designed to accelerate Learning Velocity:

The AI drives under human supervision, where real-time Guidance Feedback (GF) from the driver, now critic, overrides to provide precise corrections, enabling practical in-situ Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). Continuous Learning: Fleet-wide asynchronous Guidance Feedback signals and AI selected high-value experiences are streamed to the cloud for iterative model refinement, with only delta parameter changes in model weights transmitted back to robots, enabling rapid, safe, and scalable fleet adaptation and validation with minimal bandwidth.

Unprecedented Efficiency



The announcement is backed by real-world performance data from the company's test fleet in San Francisco. HYPRDRIVE™ recently navigated a challenging 20-minute route through downtown San Francisco utilizing a car powered by arguably the world's most minimal autonomy hardware stack that included five vision cameras and a single NVIDIA Orin AGX, consuming just 33 watts of power (roughly equivalent to charging a smartphone). To get granular that is 12W for camera processing, 9W CPU, and 12W for neural inference; including camera power, the total sense-and-compute budget is just 45W. This performance was achieved with 1,600 hours driving exposure.

Unlike conventional autonomy systems that depend heavily on HD maps, expensive sensor arrays, and massive compute clusters, HYPRDRIVE™ embraces zero prior knowledge at deployment, allowing intelligence to emerge through direct run-time exposure. This approach minimizes structural noise from tools such as classical simulators, yielding an AI stack that is inherently adaptable across robotic platforms and environments.

A Domain-General Future



"We are focused on creating domain-general autonomy through end-to-end physical AI that improves efficiently from real-time environment interaction and human feedback," said Werner Duvaud, HYPR Co-Founder and Director of AI. "It is the shift from programmed behavior to emergent capability."

HYPR plans to integrate HYPRDRIVE™ into a next-generation of novel robots designed for out-performance in key markets, starting with its first product debuting in 2026.

About HYPRLABS

HYPRLABS, based in San Francisco, California and Paris, France creates paradigm-shifting AI-native robots that learn faster than real time, in situ. From city streets to racetracks, our systems adapt through immersive, live learning and define the future of intelligent movement.

About Tim Kentley Klay

Tim Kentley Klay is the Co-Founder and original architect of Zoox, where he led the development of the world's first ground-up, homologated robotaxi. He served on the U.S. Department of Transportation's Advisory Committee on Automation in Transportation. Tim holds 125 granted patents across autonomy, software, and hardware, and has been recognized with over 100 design awards, including Advance Global Australian.

