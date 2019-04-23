Hypur Brings Nationwide Payments Solution to Cannabis Consumers and Merchants

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypur, Inc. announced that its reliable and secure electronic payment solution is now available for state legal marijuana-related businesses (MRBs) throughout the United States. Through its compliance technology, point-of-sale integrations, and payment solutions capabilities, Hypur provides complete transparency to the cannabis payments process. Hypur enables consumers to purchase products from their local dispensaries while also allowing MRBs to process business-to-business (B2B) payments.

MRBs can send and receive payment through Hypur's payment solution to buyers and suppliers, while monitoring the status of B2B payments in real-time, all in one easy to use dashboard.

"Hypur's technology eliminates the hassle and risks involved with using cash or other sketchy payment 'solutions,'" said Christopher E. Galvin, CEO of Hypur. "We want consumers and MRBs to be confident in knowing that Hypur's technology far exceeds the payment solutions they've used in the past."

Hypur's payment technology allows consumers to purchase products through an easy, safe mobile application. For consumers, the Hypur app eliminates the inconvenient and potential risk of conducting cannabis transactions exclusively in cash. Completing payment through a debit or major card processors is not permitted and potentially puts consumers' information at risk.

Consumers can download the application and connect it with their bank account to securely transfer funds between their account and the merchant's account. The mobile application comes with features such as Face ID, Touch ID, and auto check-in for ultimate convenience and security. It is not a stored value or pre-paid solution. Hypur's consumer application is free to use and has zero transaction fees. With Hypur, consumers can pay with confidence knowing their money and information is safe.

