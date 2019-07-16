Hypur's Executive Vice President of Business Development, Tyler Beuerlein, Elected Chairman of NCIA Banking and Financial Services Committee

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypur Inc. (Hypur) Executive Vice President of Business Development, Tyler Beuerlein, has been elected as Chairman of the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) Banking and Financial Services Committee (BFSC). This appointment further validates that Hypur's technology is at the forefront of bridging the gap between traditional banking services and payment solutions, and the unique needs of marijuana-related businesses (MRBs). The NCIA is the nation's largest and most representative trade group for the legal cannabis industry. They provide an extensive amount of valuable information to the space while advocating for the unique needs of cannabis businesses.

Beuerlein serves as Hypur's Executive Vice President of Business Development where he has been at the forefront of Hypur's expansion efforts for over four years and touches financial institutions, government officials, regulatory bodies and the state legal cannabis industry. He previously served on the NCIA's Banking and Financial Services Committee and as Chairman, will contribute his knowledge and expertise on the current challenges of banking cannabis businesses. Tyler possesses intricate knowledge of the current climate and industry influencers, along with market history.

"I am honored to continue my partnership with NCIA," said Beuerlein. "Marijuana legislation is continually changing and so are the regulatory demands. I hope I can continue to educate on the need for proper transparent banking access to help eliminate the risks and issues the industry faces when they don't receive the services they need."

About Hypur

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Hypur provides technology that helps financial institutions serve highly regulated and cash-intensive industries, like cannabis, by filling the gaps between traditional banking systems and the unique regulatory demands of these businesses. Hypur also offers electronic payment solutions for industries without access to traditional payment systems, or when traditional payment systems aren't a good fit. To learn more, visit hypur.com.

About NCIA

National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) is the largest cannabis trade association in the U.S. and the only organization broadly representing cannabis-related businesses at the national level. NCIA promotes the growth of a responsible and legitimate cannabis industry and works toward a favorable social, economic, and legal environment for that industry in the United States.

Media Contact

Becky Montchal

Bmontchal@hypur.com

Related Links

National Cannabis Industry Association

SOURCE Hypur Inc.

Related Links

https://www.hypur.com/

