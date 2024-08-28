Hyqoo Soars to #76 on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyqoo, a global hiring solution partner and talent cloud platform, is excited to announce that it secured the 76th position on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

Hyqoo Ranks 76 on the 2024 Inc.5000 America's fastest-growing companies

This recognition highlights Hyqoo's commitment to transforming the hiring landscape through innovative AI solutions and deep industry expertise. Hyqoo's achievement on the Inc. 5000 list reflects its status as a premier provider of remote hiring and talent cloud platform services. The company empowers businesses to connect with high-quality, vetted talent from around the globe, ensuring access to the best available resources.

Regional Achievements

In addition to its overall ranking, Hyqoo has celebrated significant regional accomplishments:

#3 in New Jersey : Highlights Hyqoo's strong presence and commitment to supporting local businesses.

: Highlights Hyqoo's strong presence and commitment to supporting local businesses. #6 in Human Resources: Recognizes Hyqoo's leadership and dedication to high-quality hiring solutions.

#8 in Newark, NJ : Underscores Hyqoo's impact on job creation and workforce development in the local economy.

"This recognition is a significant milestone for our company and reflects the trust and support of our valued clients, talent, and employees, who have been instrumental in our success. By combining the power of AI, Hyqoo delivers quality talent in under 72 hours, enabling businesses to hire faster and more efficiently than ever. We are on a mission to transform the talent solution model and will continue to innovate, adapt, and deliver exceptional results to our clients and talent," stated Atul Kumar, CEO of Hyqoo.

Understanding the complexities of the hiring process, Hyqoo has developed a comprehensive talent cloud platform that simplifies talent hiring. By leveraging advanced AI capabilities, the company connects businesses with a vast network of over 14 million vetted professionals, ensuring clients can find the right talent quickly and efficiently.

Hyqoo's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list serves as a powerful testament to its dedication to innovation and excellence in AI-driven remote hiring solutions. The company's rapid growth and industry recognition are fueled by its cutting-edge technology, which enables businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. https://www.inc.com/profile/hyqoo

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the premier multimedia brand for entrepreneurs, reaching over 50 million people monthly through various channels. Its award-winning content informs and elevates a community of risk-takers and innovators. The annual Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the U.S., connecting founders with an exclusive peer network. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Hyqoo

Hyqoo is a global hiring solution partner and talent cloud platform that specializes in technology, digital, and engineering roles. Our mission is to reshape remote hiring through the power of Artificial Intelligence. With Hyqoo AI, we connect you with a vast network of over 14 million vetted professionals, ensuring your team is always equipped with the high-quality talent available.

For more information about Hyqoo and our ranking on the Inc. 5000 list, please visit www.hyqoo.com.

SOURCE Hyqoo