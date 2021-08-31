HYRE Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HyreCar Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against HyreCar Inc. ("HyreCar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYRE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired HyreCar securities between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hyre.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (2) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (3) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (4) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (5) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, HyreCar's operations and prospects were misrepresented because the Company was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar's purported gross margin, EBITDA and net loss trajectories.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in HyreCar you have until October 26, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

