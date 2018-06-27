In addition, HyreCar has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 378,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts.

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. is acting as the managing underwriter for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from:

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., 2 Bridge Ave #241, Red Bank, NJ 07701, or by e-mail at info@netw1.com, or by telephone at 1-(800) 886-7007.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About HyreCar

HyreCar actively operates in 34 states plus Washington, D.C. The peer-to-peer platform was created to leverage technology and establish a presence in automotive asset sharing. Drivers and vehicle owners alike can utilize the platform to create an opportunity for themselves where one did not previously exist. By providing a safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar helps both parties come together– one driver, one vehicle, one road at a time.

Investors

Invest@HyreCar.com

Media Contact

Ronjini Joshua

HyreCar@thesilvertelegram.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyrecar-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-300672987.html

SOURCE HyreCar Inc.

