HyreCar Launches Into New Markets

"We're extremely excited to expand into these three markets, as we have experienced growing demand from local drivers. We're eager to welcome entrepreneurial vehicle owners and rideshare drivers the opportunity to participate in the sharing economy in a meaningful way by leveraging HyreCar to generate passive income," said Joe Furnari, Chief Executive Officer.

The shift in car-buying behavior, rising gig economy, and revolutionary growth from the rideshare industry allows HyreCar to empower entrepreneurs who either need a car to drive for ridesharing, or car owners looking to generate new sources of income by delivering the following key services:

Peer-to-peer car rentals for Uber, Lyft, and other ridesharing services

Industry-leading rideshare insurance

Flexible rental options by day, week, or month

Rentals available for drivers 21 years and older

About HyreCar

HyreCar currently operates in 35 states across the United States and is continually expanding into new markets. The peer-to-peer platform was created to embolden entrepreneurship by leveraging technology to become the leader in automotive asset sharing. Drivers and vehicle owners alike can utilize the platform to create an opportunity for themselves where one did not previously exist. By providing a safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar helps both parties build roads to financial freedom - one driver, one vehicle, one road at a time.

