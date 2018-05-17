HyreCar to Present at "Marketplace Risk Management Conference"

Reynolds will be included on the panel "The Risk Myth: Breaking Through the Digital Divide", which will be moderated by Joel Espino (Environmental Equity Legal Counsel) and accompanied by Danielle Harris, (Senior Transportation Planner, SFMTA), Sabrina Mutukisna (Founder and CEO, The Town Kitchen), K.C. Taylor (Reentry Attorney & Manager of Bay Area Partnerships), and Jennifer Yeh (Compliance Counsel, Checkr).

The panel will be discussing "The Digital Divide", which is traditionally referred to as the inequality between people who have access to the internet and those who do not.

Smartphones have largely bridged that gap, however, there is still a large inequality when it comes to the use of technology - which is a core element of our society and plays a major role in becoming employed and participating in the working class.

"Technology has the ability to provide opportunities for disadvantaged communities to thrive. HyreCar's marketplace is a great example of this, which is uniquely capable of addressing this divide and supports community development by creating jobs and strengthens local businesses," said Reynolds.

The conference is expected to draw in some of the biggest names in the industry, including Airbnb, Care.com, Facebook, Dolly, Google, HomeAway, Instacart, Lyft, Rover, TaskRabbit, Uber, uShip, Zillow, Züm and many more.

About HyreCar

HyreCar currently operates in 35 states across the United States and is continually expanding into new markets. The peer-to-peer platform was created to embolden entrepreneurship by leveraging technology to become the leader in automotive asset sharing. Drivers and vehicle owners alike can utilize the platform to create an opportunity for themselves where one did not previously exist. By providing a safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar helps both parties build roads to financial freedom - one driver, one vehicle, one road at a time.

