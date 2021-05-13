Hyrell Receives Top Awards for Second Year

LANSDALE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyrell has been awarded SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint award for the second year in a row. This award comes on the heels of Hyrell's second Gold Medal in recruiting software which was awarded back in October 2020. This year's landscape expanded to include 59 ATS software providers with Hyrell being one of four companies to receive top honors.

The Emotional Footprint Diamond created by Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews clearly illustrates how users view their interactions with their software vendor compared against perceived cost to software value.

This annual report and corresponding awards is constructed around five major tenants:

Service Experience

Conflict Resolution

Negotiation and Contract

Strategy and Innovation

Product Impact

"Hyrell continues to strive to exceed our customer's expectations as new market demands in hiring the best employees change with economic conditions. The team at Hyrell is excited and honored to receive this award again.", says Chris Warren COO of Hyrell.

More about the Emotional Footprint Report:

The Net Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment. It aggregates emotional responses across 26 dimensions, providing a significant indicator of overall user feeling towards the vendor and product. All reviews are aggregated by SoftwareReviews and based 100% on user review data without influence of market share or analyst opinions.

About Hyrell

Hyrell is a privately-owned provider of web-based hiring solutions. Hyrell provides leading-edge applicant tracking solutions exclusively to the franchise industry. These solutions are built with industry best practices and are designed to efficiently identify the best quality applicants for any organization. For more information, please call 1-855-887-2965 or visit hyrell.com

Hyrell is a sister company of Benetrends Financial. Benetrends Financial, offers a full suite of funding options to help entrepreneurs secure the capital needed for their small business or franchise. The company originated the 401(k)/IRA tax-deferred and penalty-free rollover process with its Rainmaker Plan®, helping over 15,000 entrepreneurs in the last 35 years.

For press inquiries, contact:

Rebecca Fulton

Vice President, Marketing

(570) 365-2336

[email protected]

