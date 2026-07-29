Two proven commercial leaders join to scale Hyro's revenue organization as demand for agentic AI in healthcare continues to accelerate

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro, the leading Agentic Care Communications platform, today announced the appointment of Brant Castellow as Chief Revenue Officer and Yehuda Berkowitz as Vice President of Sales Development. Health systems have moved past piloting agentic AI and are now deploying it against more complex use cases across their operations. With more than 100 million patient conversations, Hyro is adding Castellow and Berkowitz to build out its commercial organization.

Hyro Expands Go-to-Market Leadership with Brant Castellow as Chief Revenue Officer and Yehuda Berkowitz as VP of Sales Development

Castellow brings more than 25 years of healthcare technology sales leadership to Hyro. He joins from Reveleer, most recently as Executive Vice President of Sales and Customer Success, where over five years he helped grow the value-based care technology company's ARR by six times, building and scaling an enterprise go-to-market organization through a period of rapid growth that included multiple acquisitions and significant new financing. Earlier in his career, he led and scaled sales organizations at Cerner, TractManager/symplr, PatientSafe Solutions, and Anodyne Health ahead of its acquisition by athenahealth. He holds a BSBA in Marketing from the University of West Florida.

"I've spent my career helping providers and health plans adopt technology that changes how care is delivered. What drew me to Hyro is what the team has created: AI agents, purpose-built for healthcare, that take action inside the EHR and telephony systems these organizations already run, resolving scheduling, registration, and prescription requests end-to-end instead of just routing them," said Castellow. "That's the difference between technology that demos well and technology a health system will trust with its patient conversations. As we grow, I want our go-to-market motion to be judged the same way our AI agents are: by the quality of the experience it creates for the customer. I'm excited to bring Hyro's platform to more health systems, and to build a revenue team that keeps pace with what our customers and their patients need."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Castellow will lead Hyro's revenue organization. He will focus on deepening relationships with existing health systems, expanding into new specialties and service lines within them, and extending Hyro's reach beyond the enterprise into mid-market health systems.

Berkowitz joins from DealHub, where he owned the company's full pipeline-generation engine, architecting targets, operating model, and execution framework from the ground up, and leading three teams to double pipeline output within six months. Earlier, he built sales development functions at AppsFlyer and WalkMe, scaling them into engines that fed hundreds of millions in pipeline. He holds a BA from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

"Health systems are under real pressure, and demand for what Hyro does is climbing fast. My job is to turn that into a growth engine: pipeline that's predictable, not lucky," said Berkowitz. "Systems beat heroics. Repeatable results come when marketing, sales development, and customer success all run from the same playbook, and building that is what drew me here. So did the team: the talent and drive are rare, and I want to help shape that into something the whole market feels."

As Vice President of Sales Development, Berkowitz will build Hyro's sales development organization and align the broader go-to-market team around a single playbook.

The appointments follow Hyro's June addition of Dr. Sindhu Pandit as VP of Clinical Product Strategy, extending a leadership expansion that now reaches across both clinical product and go-to-market.

"Health systems are no longer asking whether agentic AI belongs in patient care. They're putting it to work in their most critical interactions, and that raises the bar for every partner they choose," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "In Brant and Yehuda, we're adding two leaders who know how to turn momentum into lasting infrastructure: the people, the pipeline, and the workflows that scale a company without eroding trust. I expect them to strengthen our team and carry our platform to far more health systems, expanding access to care while easing the pressure on overstretched staff. Together, they'll help define Hyro's next phase of growth."

Castellow and Berkowitz join at a pivotal moment for Hyro — explore open roles at hyro.ai/careers.

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Agentic Care Communications platform, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro serves 2,500 hospitals, clinics and healthcare facilities—health systems like Baptist Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, Tampa General Hospital, and Inova Health System benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai.

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SOURCE Hyro