With Launch of Care Intelligence, Hyro Becomes the First to Turn Millions of AI Agent Conversations Into Patient Access Signals

Care Intelligence enables health systems to measure, benchmark, and optimize access to care using the patient conversations their AI agents handle every day

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro, the leading Agentic Care Communications Platform for healthcare, today announced the launch of Care Intelligence, a comprehensive analytics and agentic intelligence layer that transforms AI agent interaction data into strategic access insights for health systems. Acting as the translation layer between patient conversations and system operations, the solution uses agentic AI as a continuous sensor to map exactly how patients are accessing care across the organization.

Watch how Hyro's Care Intelligence moves beyond basic metrics to surface vital operational signals — turning standard patient interactions into a continuous read on organizational health and access friction. Speed Speed

The launch addresses a critical gap in how health systems evaluate and learn from their agentic AI. Most organizations can see basic engagement metrics but have no mature framework to judge whether their AI agents are performing well, or how they compare to peers. Hyro's 2026 Healthcare AI Agent Benchmark Report makes it concrete: AI agents are now critical to operations for 94% of health systems, but only 59% can measure how they perform.

At the same time, those same agents are capturing something no other system can: a continuous read on organizational and access health, drawn from every patient conversation. The signals that tell the real story — patient intent, access friction, and operational bottlenecks — stay locked inside those conversations or disparate systems, invisible to the decision-makers who need them. Today, those signals go largely unused.

Care Intelligence was built to close that gap, using real patient conversations, rather than projections or sampled data. Moving beyond standard dashboards, it doesn't just measure AI agent performance; it actively surfaces operational signals — catching scheduling breakdowns, mounting transfer queues, and unresolved patient needs long before they appear in retrospective reports.

"The healthcare industry has traditionally measured agentic AI success by activity volume — how many calls were answered or hours were saved. But every time a patient interacts with an AI agent, they are sending signals about unmet demand, access delays, and system friction," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "Your patients have always been sending these signals; Care Intelligence is the first solution built to receive them. We are giving executives the context they've been missing so they can tie their AI investments directly to measurable operational and financial outcomes."

The Engine Behind the Intelligence

Architecture-Level Visibility: Powered by Hyro's proprietary ACE (Agentic Conversational Engine) architecture, Care Intelligence maps every conversation across more than 1,000 distinct patient intents, delivering a level of granular visibility into agentic AI interactions that stacks built entirely on large language models cannot match.

Powered by Hyro's proprietary ACE (Agentic Conversational Engine) architecture, Care Intelligence maps every conversation across more than 1,000 distinct patient intents, delivering a level of granular visibility into agentic AI interactions that stacks built entirely on large language models cannot match. Healthcare-Specific Benchmarks: Care Intelligence introduces the category's only benchmarking layer, built from aggregate real-world performance data across Hyro deployments and segmented by workflow and automation maturity. That benchmark data is drawn from 100 million patient interactions with 30 million patients, spanning more than 2,500 hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities — the scale that makes peer comparison credible, not anecdotal.

"Our access center team felt the impact of Hyro's AI agents immediately – and Care Intelligence gave us the visibility to quantify it. We measured drops in wait times and call abandonment after launch, crystallizing ROI and demonstrating how agentic AI could help us meet growing patient demand at scale," said Scott Arnold, EVP, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at Tampa General Hospital. "Just as importantly, Care Intelligence revealed where our agentic workflows drove the greatest impact and where additional automation opportunities existed. That visibility has guided our AI adoption strategy across Tampa General, allowing us to capture more demand, streamline workflows, and scale access without adding unnecessary overhead."

"Care Intelligence gives us visibility we never had before — not just into AI agent performance, but into our entire access operation," said Sandra Bernabe, Senior Director Transformation and Engagement at Hartford Healthcare. "We can identify shifts in demand across specialties and locations, pinpoint where access is breaking down, and uncover where patients are dropping out of the journey before reaching care."

Key Platform Capabilities

Care Intelligence equips patient access teams, contact center leadership, and executives with a suite of advanced tools to uncover friction and optimize workflows:

Overview Dashboard: The command center for top-line KPIs — like value generated, resolution rates, and routing accuracy — alongside engagement funnels and call driver breakdowns. Every metric appears against its peer benchmark, so performance reads in context at a glance.

Sentiment Analysis: Standard sentiment tools fail in healthcare because they cannot distinguish between a patient distressed by a scary diagnosis and one frustrated by being transferred three times. Care Intelligence solves this by explicitly separating clinical reality from interaction sentiment. By tracking sentiment scores, topic change frequencies, and conversation durations, the platform filters out medical distress to surface only the signals that indicate a true system failure.

Patient Access Insights: Automatically detects supply shortages, growing transfer queues, and high-potential automation opportunities directly from patient conversations. For example: new-patient demand for cardiology is up 31%, but slots keep going unfilled because individual providers have set tight scheduling restrictions. Care Intelligence flags that mismatch between rising demand and blocked supply as it emerges — and the revenue leaking through it — long before a retrospective report would.

Spot Data: An embedded AI copilot that allows leaders to go beyond static reports and query their data in natural language. If a patient access leader needs to know what is driving a quarterly increase in appointment wait times, Spot Data instantly pinpoints the precise visit type, site, and timeframe causing the bottleneck. What previously required a manual data pull or a consultant's report is answered in seconds with automatically surfaced supporting metric tiles.

For a comprehensive look at the platform's capabilities, including additional tools like Repeat Caller Analysis, Scheduled Reports, and the Conversation Hub, visit www.hyro.ai/care-intelligence.

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Agentic Care Communications Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro serves 2,500 hospitals, clinics and healthcare facilities, from health systems like Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai.

Hyro Media Contact

Ashley Dauwer

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SOURCE Hyro