Hyro Expands Leadership Team with Dr. Sindhu Pandit as VP of Clinical Product Strategy to Advance Agentic AI in Healthcare

Practicing Ochsner physician and former Best Buy Health and Salesforce executive brings clinical and technical expertise to align real-world care delivery with agentic AI innovation

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro, the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sindhu Pandit as Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy. As agentic AI tackles increasingly complex clinical use cases, health systems require solutions engineered specifically for highly regulated clinical settings. Dr. Pandit joins the leadership team to accelerate Hyro's clinical product strategy, ensuring the platform meets the operational and regulatory demands of clinical environments.

Dr. Sindhu Pandit, VP of Clinical Product Strategy at Hyro

Dr. Pandit brings a unique blend of clinical expertise, healthcare strategy, and digital innovation to Hyro. Prior to joining the company, she held leadership roles in healthcare operations, digital health strategy, and innovation at Salesforce and, most recently, Best Buy Health. As a board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician, she currently practices at Ochsner Health System in New Orleans, LA, and previously served at Baylor Medical Center in Houston, TX. She is also a member of the board at the Louisiana Public Health Institute, bringing additional expertise in population health and public-private collaboration.

"Healthcare organizations are deploying agentic AI for highly complex workflows, which means the technology must be engineered with deep clinical informatics expertise to be truly effective," said Dr. Pandit. "Hyro is uniquely positioned to orchestrate the operational work that elevates clinical decision-making and drives better patient outcomes. I'm excited to join the team to guide our product roadmap, ensuring that our platform — and the patient interaction data surfaced through our analytics — translates directly into better, more accessible care."

As Hyro's first VP of Clinical Product Strategy, Dr. Pandit will serve as the clinical authority for the company's roadmap. She will champion the platform's expanding analytics capabilities, leveraging her informatics background to help organizations unlock the value of their patient interaction data and continuously optimize their access strategies. Additionally, Dr. Pandit will support Hyro's go-to-market teams, participating in quarterly business reviews and on-sites to build strategic trust with health system stakeholders.

"Organizations across every sector are piloting agentic AI solutions, but healthcare delivery requires an entirely different standard of precision," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "In our space, administrative friction is a literal barrier to care for a patient. Dr. Pandit bridges the critical gap between technical ambition and actual care. Her dual expertise ensures that as we scale, our agents will navigate real-world workflows with even greater clinical rigor, while we continue to engineer our automation with clinical-grade safety at its core. We're thrilled to have Dr. Pandit's voice shaping how we build."

Under Dr. Pandit's strategic direction, Hyro will continue to deepen its presence across the healthcare ecosystem, delivering agentic AI solutions with workflow-grade interoperability that protect staff capacity and remove chaos from the patient journey.

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai.

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SOURCE Hyro