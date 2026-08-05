Hyro's AI agents for healthcare integrate with ServiceNow to deliver voice and digital self-service for health systems

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro, the leading Agentic Care Communications platform, today announced a partnership with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, to deliver AI-powered experiences and autonomous action for Healthcare employees and patients. The announcement comes as ServiceNow expands its commitment to healthcare with the launch of Healthcare Operations — a purpose-built solution designed to unify clinical, administrative, and enterprise workflows. The partnership combines ServiceNow's best-in-class enterprise workflow platform with Hyro's agentic AI platform, enabling health systems to automate and resolve high-volume patient facing cases.

Hyro Partners with ServiceNow to Remove Administrative Barriers to Care Through Agentic AI and Workflow Automation

Healthcare organizations are increasingly managing complex service environments across IT, clinical, and administrative systems, often relying on fragmented tools and manual handoffs to resolve routine requests. Hyro's partnership with ServiceNow enables health systems to centralize how requests are captured, structured, and routed, creating a unified foundation for automation across departments and channels.

"ServiceNow has been a long-time believer in Hyro, and we're thrilled to now work with them as a platform partner," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "Hyro and ServiceNow are already deeply trusted partners for many of the nation's leading health systems, and this partnership brings together two complementary strengths: ServiceNow as the enterprise workflow backbone, and Hyro as the agentic AI layer that makes those workflows instantly accessible over voice and digital. Together, we're helping health systems eliminate friction for employees and patients alike, starting with the everyday, high-volume requests that drain time and resources."

The initial focus of the partnership is on high-impact, lower-lift use cases with clear ROI, including employee FAQs powered by ServiceNow Knowledge Articles, conversational ticket management for patients (creation, status, update, and escalation), and access management over voice and chat. These foundational workflows establish Hyro as the engagement layer and ServiceNow as the system for business transformation, enabling healthcare organizations to scale automation with a clean operational model and rapid time-to-value.

"Healthcare Operations represents ServiceNow's vision for how health systems can finally bring AI, IT, clinical, and administrative workflows onto one intelligent platform," said Drew Koerner, Chief Technology Officer of Healthcare at ServiceNow. "Hyro is a natural extension of that vision—together, we're helping IT leaders move from managing tickets to orchestrating experiences, and demonstrating strategic value across enterprise operations and for patients."

Hyro has built an app available on the ServiceNow Store that enables AI-powered voice automation for healthcare IT service desks. The app supports automated IT ticket creation in ServiceNow via voice, capturing verified employee requests and translating key call details into structured ticket intake. Built as a foundation for broader patient, clinician, and operational support, the app will evolve to transform how healthcare employees request help, route for support, and resolve IT tasks independently.

"At Baptist Health, we're constantly looking for ways to innovate, and this alignment between Hyro and ServiceNow gives us the tools we need to execute our digital vision," said Aaron Miri, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer at Baptist Health. "This partnership empowers us to deliver a modern, seamless inpatient experience — directly supporting our goal of creating a smarter patient room, while simultaneously lifting the administrative weight off our clinicians' shoulders."

As the integration matures, Hyro aims to capture and structure intent across all channels to automate more complex tasks, synchronizing this intent directly with ServiceNow's workflow engine, health systems can provide a unified path from initial request to resolution without manual data entry or departmental silos.

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Agentic Care Communications platform, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro serves 2,500 hospitals, clinics and healthcare facilities, from health systems like Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai.

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Ashley Dauwer

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SOURCE Hyro