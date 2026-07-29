Hyroad Energy Deploys Hydrogen Refueling Station, Enabling Fuel Access for Southern California Trucking Fleets

New station developed in partnership with Taylor-Wharton and Tom's Truck Center delivers fast, reliable fueling for regional hydrogen fleets

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyroad Energy, an independent solution provider operationalizing hydrogen-fueled commercial trucking for fleets, today announced a hydrogen refueling station is officially open in Santa Fe Springs, California, enabling fuel access for hydrogen trucking fleets across the region.

Station delivers fast, reliable fueling for regional hydrogen fleets

Hyroad has deployed a liquid hydrogen mobile refueling station from Taylor-Wharton, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Water America and leading provider of cryogenic and hydrogen fueling equipment, at Tom's Truck Center's Santa Fe Springs location. The unit combines a 1,000-kilogram liquid hydrogen tank, pump, dispenser, controls, and safety systems in a single mobile package, giving Hyroad a fast and efficient way to bring new fueling capacity online while permanent stations are developed and constructed.

Since becoming operational, the station has ramped quickly. In its first full week of service, it completed 45 fueling transactions with fueling times consistently under 25 minutes, comparable to a diesel fill-up.

"Today's announcement isn't just about keeping one fleet moving - it's a signal that hydrogen trucking infrastructure can be stood up fast, work reliably, and scale with demand," said Mike Archibald, Head of Hydrogen Infrastructure at Hyroad Energy. "Every station we bring online, mobile or permanent, is proof to the industry that the fueling side of this equation is solvable now. That's what unlocks confidence for fleets, OEMs, and partners to keep investing in hydrogen."

"Our partnership with Hyroad demonstrates what's possible when industry leaders work together to solve one of the biggest challenges facing hydrogen adoption: fueling availability," said Aaron Villarreal, Director of Sales & Global Hydrogen at Taylor-Wharton/TOMCO Systems, a subsidiary of Air Water America.

Part of Growing Hydrogen Fuel Ecosystem

The Santa Fe Springs station is one piece of a growing refueling network Hyroad is building across California and Texas. The company views mobile refueling solutions as a proven way to bring capacity online quickly to support new fleet deployments, while developing permanent, heavy-duty stations as part of its long-term infrastructure buildout. All vehicle maintenance and service for Hyroad's fleet and other Nikola owner customers continues to be handled out of the company's Fontana, California facility, which also houses a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and exclusive Nikola parts inventory.

Contact the Hyroad team to learn more.

About Hyroad Energy

Hyroad Energy is an independent solution provider, operationalizing hydrogen-fueled commercial trucking for fleets. Hyroad bundles trucks, hydrogen fuel, maintenance, and software into a single service, so fleets can run zero-emission vehicles without taking on the complexity and risk that has historically slowed adoption. Hyroad's vision is a future where every fleet has transitioned to zero-tailpipe emissions trucks because of their reliability, cost efficiency, and positive environmental outcomes. For more information, visit www.hyroadenergy.com

About Taylor-Wharton®

Taylor-Wharton, Air Water America's Cryogenic Equipment Business Unit with a focus on the hydrogen field, traces its roots to 1742. The extensive Taylor-Wharton product range includes cryogenic bulk tanks, micro-bulk tanks, transportable liquid cylinders, LNG (liquefied natural gas) storage and application systems, cryogenic beverage carbonation vessels, trailers, ISO containers, railcars, hydrogen fuel stations, mobile hydrogen rechargers, vacuum insulated pipe, vaporizers, and more. Visit Taylor-Wharton at https://twcryo.com.

Suzanne Block, Hyroad Energy

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyroad Energy