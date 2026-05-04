Hyroad Energy and Toyota Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deploy Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

One of the largest commercial hydrogen truck deployments in the United States signals a new phase for zero-tailpipe-emission freight



LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyroad Energy, a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation solutions, today announced a definitive agreement with Toyota Motor North America to deploy 40 hydrogen fuel cell Class 8 commercial trucks in Southern California. The announcement was made at ACT Expo, North America's largest fleet technology event, where a Hyroad truck is on display at Toyota's booth.

One of the largest commercial hydrogen truck deployments in the United States signals a new phase for zero-tailpipe-emission freight

Under the agreement, Hyroad will provide trucks, maintenance, data and software services to support Toyota's logistics operations. Toyota will supply hydrogen fuel through its own refueling infrastructure, currently under development in Ontario, California. The two companies are bringing together the interconnected pieces that a functioning hydrogen trucking ecosystem requires — vehicles, software and fuel supply — under a single commercial framework.

"Accelerating the hydrogen economy requires collaboration, and Toyota is proud to work with Hyroad to move the heavy-duty sector forward," said Jason Zahorik, general manager, Toyota Hydrogen Solutions. "By bringing the critical elements together, we're demonstrating how fuel cells create tangible value across supply chains while advancing a foundational pillar of the hydrogen economy. With hydrogen, we share a vision for cleaner, more powerful and more energy independent mobility."

For Toyota, this is one piece of a much larger hydrogen commitment that spans more than 30 years of experience in fuel cell development. The company is investing significantly in the hydrogen value chain, including fuel cell development and refueling infrastructure, and sees commercial trucking as a critical proving ground for that ecosystem at scale. For instance, in keeping supply and demand moving at a rapid pace, a fuel cell Class 8 truck is able to take up to 70 kg of hydrogen onboard – about the same as 12 Toyota Mirai sedans.

Like a diesel semi-truck, a fuel cell Class 8 takes about 15-20 minutes to fill and has an approximate driving range of up to 500 miles between fill-ups. Unlike a diesel truck, however, the only local emission from a hydrogen-powered truck is water vapor.

Hyroad's full-service model covers the truck, maintenance and fleet management software under a bundled commercial structure, removing the operational complexity that has historically slowed adoption of alternative-fuel commercial vehicles. As an OEM-agnostic operator rather than a manufacturer, Hyroad's role is to assemble the pieces — vehicles from multiple sources, hydrogen supply, truck maintenance and software — into a solution fleets can actually use.

In August 2025, Hyroad acquired 117 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, spare parts, software platforms and IP assets from Nikola Corporation's bankruptcy auction. Thereafter, Hyroad announced an expansion of its service offerings to include comprehensive maintenance and support services for existing Nikola truck owners, software solutions for fleet management, repair services and parts supply.

"Toyota has done exactly what great allies do — they've brought genuine hydrogen expertise to the table and made thoughtful, strategic decisions," said Dmitry Serov, founder and CEO of Hyroad Energy. "They're not waiting for someone else to build this ecosystem. They're investing in it directly, and that's what makes this meaningful. When fueling, vehicles, software and operational commitment all come together, hydrogen trucking works."

Hyroad's collaboration with Toyota is a featured element of Toyota Hydrogen Solutions' presence at ACT Expo, running May 4-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. You can find both companies at booth #2767.

Contact the Hyroad team to learn more.

About Hyroad Energy

Hyroad Energy delivers cutting-edge, zero-emission Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, designed to meet the needs of fleets while reducing their carbon footprint. Through its innovative pay-per-mile model, Hyroad eliminates the complexity and upfront costs traditionally associated with deploying zero-emission trucks. As a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation, Hyroad Energy is leading the charge toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. For more information, visit www.hyroadenergy.com

About Toyota

Toyota has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

About Toyota Hydrogen Headquarters (H2HQ)

Toyota Hydrogen Headquarters (H2HQ) is the lead office in North America for the development, engineering, commercialization and business operations of Toyota's hydrogen fuel cell technologies. Based in Gardena, California, H2HQ works collaboratively with Toyota's R&D offices in Michigan and Texas, as well as business units in Japan and internationally, to create zero-emissions fuel cell technologies that enable energy independence, innovation and the movement of people, goods, energy and information.

For more information: Toyota Hydrogen Solutions | Toyota.com.

Media Contacts

Suzanne Block, Hyroad Energy

[email protected]

Jacob Brown, Toyota Motor North America

Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyroad Energy