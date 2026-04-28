Hyroad Energy and Total Hydrogen Solutions Announce Commercial Fueling Agreement to Support Hydrogen Trucking in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyroad Energy, a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation solutions, today announced a commercial fueling agreement with Total Hydrogen Solutions (THS), a division of Pneumatic & Hydraulic Company LLC, to support the development and operation of a new hydrogen refueling station (HRS) in Katy, Texas. As part of the agreement, Hyroad has signed an offtake agreement for the station's full capacity to meet the growing fueling needs of its fleet customers in Texas.

The station, designed, built, and operated by THS, features onsite hydrogen production through electrolysis and is equipped for fast-fill fueling of HD Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks and Trailers. The partnership reflects nearly two years of close collaboration between the two companies with the station planned to be fully operational later this year.

"We're proud to partner with Hyroad Energy on this important step forward for hydrogen trucking in Texas. This station represents the kind of scalable, reliable infrastructure the industry needs, and it reflects our commitment to delivering end-to-end hydrogen solutions that help fleets transition with confidence," said Mark Mire, Owner and CEO of Total Hydrogen Solutions.

"Hydrogen trucking is a space to watch right now, and relationships like this one are exactly why. Hyroad is well on its way to offer our fleet customers in Texas the reliable, high-throughput fueling they need to operate at scale," said Dmitry Serov, CEO and Founder of Hyroad Energy.

Contact the Hyroad team to learn more.

About Hyroad Energy

Hyroad Energy delivers cutting-edge, zero-emission Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, designed to meet the needs of fleets while reducing their carbon footprint. Through its innovative pay-per-mile model, Hyroad eliminates the complexity and upfront costs traditionally associated with deploying zero-emission trucks. As a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation, Hyroad Energy is leading the charge toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. For more information, visit www.hyroadenergy.com

About Total Hydrogen Solutions:

Total Hydrogen Solutions (THS) is a comprehensive hydrogen energy systems provider across the full hydrogen lifecycle – from concept and design to installation, maintenance and repair. Through its parent company, Pneumatic and Hydraulic Company, the THS division brings over 65 years of experience in high-pressure systems and fluid power. Supported by a team of engineers, technicians and industry experts, THS boasts extensive inventory of hydrogen products and strong partnerships with leading technology providers to ensure timely delivery and innovative solutions. For more information, visit: www.TotalHydrogen.com. For more information about the parent company, visit www.PneumaticandHydraulic.com

Media Contacts

Suzanne Block, Hyroad Energy

[email protected]

Rachel (Bonnette) Osmond, THS

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyroad Energy