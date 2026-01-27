HYROX Expands Partnership with NYU Langone Health for 2026 Fitness Event

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYROX today announces its expanded partnership with NYU Langone Health, making the top-ranked health system their first-ever hospital lead partner as part of a shared commitment to promoting health, wellness and fitness in the New York community.

NYU Langone Health HYROX New York, to be held in 2026, will help empower individuals to lead healthier lives through physical activity and performance. NYU Langone Health will offer exclusive entries into the 2026 event for those who commit to raise funds in support of NYU Langone's mission and commitment to promote health and wellness.

Douglas Gremmen, Chief Growth Officer at HYROX commented, "We're thrilled to partner with NYU Langone Health ahead of HYROX New York this 2025/ 26 season. This partnership is a great fit for HYROX, as NYU Langone Health shares our core mission of promoting health and fitness globally, all whilst creating positive impact along the way through their charitable initiative. We're excited to see the response for exclusive entries, as this will offer an inspiring way to motivate racers ahead of HYROX New York."

HYROX is the global sport of fitness racing, a worldwide ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives, built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations. Named a TIME100 Most Influential Company in 2024, HYROX now hosts 105 events in more than 30 countries worldwide, reaching more than 1.5 million participants globally this 2025/26 season.

NYU Langone Health HYROX New York 2026 will return to Pier 76 on the Hudson River, where athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and first-time competitors will converge beginning on Thursday, May 28 through Sunday, May 31, and returning for a second weekend from Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7 for a total of eight days of competition.

As lead partner, NYU Langone Health will have an increased presence on site, including expanded wellness and recovery resources for competitors, powered by NYU Langone Health clinicians from NYU Langone's Sports Performance Center.

"NYU Langone's commitment to providing the highest quality care in the nation means doing our part to create and sustain healthy communities," said Joseph D. Zuckerman, Walter A.L. Thompson Professor of Orthopedic Surgery in the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone Health. "We're pleased to bring experts from NYU Langone Orthopedics and our Sports Performance Center to even more New Yorkers at this great event."

Together, NYU Langone Health and HYROX will empower everyday athletes to pursue whole-person wellness and achieve their personal goals. This partnership reflects a shared belief in inclusivity, prevention, and performance, aligning seamlessly with HYROX's founding principle as a sport for everybody.

To learn more, please visit https://hyrox.com/event/hyrox-new-york/.

About HYROX

HYROX is a global ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives. Built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations, HYROX has established the gold standard in fitness racing and is driving toward Olympic recognition. By connecting the world's gym communities through the transformative power of training and competition, HYROX is the cultural heartbeat of fitness.

SOURCE HYROX