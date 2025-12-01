hyrUP Announces Acquisition of Evolve Partners, Advancing Growth and Executive Search Excellence Nationwide

WASHINGTON , Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- hyrUP, an award-winning executive search and recruiting firm specializing in Accounting, Finance, Technology, and Operations, announced today that it has acquired Evolve Partners, a national boutique search firm recognized for its strategic, high-touch approach to executive search and recruiting.

Kate Brogden, Partner of Executive search at hyrUP

"Over the past 14 years, Evolve Partners has built a reputation for helping growth-stage companies secure world-class finance and accounting talent to accelerate scale and success," said Kate Brogden, Founder and President of Evolve Partners. "Joining forces with hyrUP allows us to further scale that impact, offering clients the same trusted partnership they know, now with expanded reach, resources, and expertise."

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in hyrUP's ongoing growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-touch, client-centric search solutions nationwide. By integrating Evolve Partners' expertise, hyrUP will expand its reach across key markets while deepening its specialization in finance and executive talent.

"Our mission has always been to combine speed, precision, and partnership in how we help companies hire," said Andrew Feldman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of hyrUP. "Evolve Partners shares our values and commitment to providing an elevated client experience. Together, we're creating a more tailored, technology-enabled approach to executive and direct hire search that meets the evolving needs of our clients."

As part of the acquisition, Kate Brogden will join hyrUP's leadership team. She brings more than 15 years of recruiting and executive search experience and is known for her focus on strategic partnerships and market insight—helping founders and executives align hiring needs with business goals and market realities. Kate will be joined by Lexi Rawlings, a top-producing recruiter known for her exceptional delivery of high-caliber talent solutions.

"The integration of Evolve Partners enhances hyrUP's ability to serve companies undergoing growth, transformation, and transaction-driven change," added Feldman. "This is another step toward our vision of being the go-to partner for organizations seeking exceptional finance and leadership talent."

George Graves, Co-Founder of hyrUP, added: "We're excited about the future of hyrUP's growth plan as we continue expanding our talent solutions nationwide. The addition of Evolve Partners strengthens our ability to deliver a more strategic, relationship-driven experience for our clients and candidates."

hyrUP combines advanced AI sourcing tools with experienced recruiters to deliver efficient, diverse, and high-impact placements for clients nationwide.

