Hysolate Selected as Finalist for 2018 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest

RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest is the leading platform for entrepreneurial cyber security companies to launch their ground-breaking research and innovation in front of venture capitalists, industry experts, senior-level business practitioners and thought leaders. The event gives startups the kind of visibility and validation that turns into rapid growth and increased funding.

"If you look at RSAC Innovation Sandbox contestants from the last five years alone, you'll see more than $1.38 billion in combined investments and 12 acquisitions, proving the businesses that take this stage gain exposure to the right people at the right time to launch them to success," said Sandra Toms, vice president and curator for RSA Conferences. "The submissions this year were noticeably competitive as we received exceptional entries from across the globe. I have no doubt this year's presentations will be a must-see at RSA Conference."

Hysolate has rebuilt the endpoint from the ground up, transforming it into the secure and productive environment it was meant to be. Hysolate introduces a new platform, layered below the OS, that delivers high-grade security to the enterprise and simultaneously facilitates increased productivity. Hysolate makes it easy for enterprises to instantly convert legacy endpoints of any hardware model into fully virtualized Software-Defined Endpoints (SDE). The architecture protects the organization from compromise by keeping attack vectors separated from valuable assets. Everything the user interacts with - including all applications and the operating systems - is virtualized, running in one of the virtual machines. These VMs are completely segregated and isolated from each other with Hysolate's virtual air-gap. The system reinforces productivity by eliminating the numerous policies restricting employee access to external resources.

"Many people don't realize that endpoints have essentially the same architecture they had 20 years ago; it's still a piece of hardware running a single bloated OS with a huge pile of software agents, legacy middleware and applications, making them vulnerable by definition," said Tal Zamir, co-founder and CEO, Hysolate. "That's why our approach is to create a fresh, secured revision of the endpoint. We are honored to have the opportunity to present our innovations to the judges."

Hysolate SDEs can be applied into the organization's existing IT environment. The structure of these endpoints can now be easily shaped and controlled through a central enterprise management console, including advanced security and IT controls that weren't possible before. With Hysolate, CISOs can be sure that whatever happens in the operating system is confined to its own virtual environment, making the organization's most sensitive assets completely isolated from other work environments.

"Software-Defined Data Centers have become a generally accepted principle," said Dan Dinnar, co-founder and COO of Hysolate. "It's simply the next logical step to transfer it to the endpoint, without having to wait for a revolution in endpoint hardware. Our customers are already seeing the potential impact of Hysolate's technology for both security and productivity."

Hysolate will be presenting its Software-Defined Endpoints technology at the Marriott Early Stage Expo #ESE - 17, site of the Sandbox. Please contact us at https://www.hysolate.com/contact/ to schedule an appointment.

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT on April 16 at the Marriott Marquis in the Yerba Buena Ballroom. Dr. Herbert (Hugh) Thompson returns to emcee the contest, and the panel of five judges includes Asheem Chandna, partner at Greylock Partners; Gerhard Eschelbeck, vice president of security and privacy engineering at Google; Niloofar Razi Howe, tech investor and entrepreneur; Patrick Heim, operating partner and chief information security officer at ClearSky; and Paul Kocher, entrepreneur, researcher and IT security expert. The winner will be announced in front of a live audience later that day at 4:30 p.m. PT.

More information regarding RSA Conference 2018, taking place at the Moscone Center and the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco from April 16-20, can be found at: http://www.rsaconference.com.

About Hysolate

Hysolate's mission is to create a future-ready endpoint platform that provides the highest levels of both security and productivity. The team includes cyber-security and IT experts with a founding team of veterans from VMware, CyberArk and Unit 8200 (Israel's NSA). Customers include leading financial and technology enterprises worldwide. Hysolate was launched by Team8, a cybersecurity company creation platform and is led by veterans of elite technology units in the Israeli Defense Forces and enterprise software experts. The company has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. http://www.hysolate.com

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events where the world talks security and leadership gathers, advances and emerges. Whether attending in the U.S., the EMEA region, or the Asia-Pacific region, RSA Conference events are where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and get access to the people, content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to win, grow and do their best. It is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in security today. For information on events, online programming and the most up-to-date news pertaining to the information security industry visit http://www.rsaconference.com.

