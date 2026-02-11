HYSTER-YALE DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CLEVELAND, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE: HY) announced that on February 11, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 36 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid March 13, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026.

About Hyster-Yale, Inc.

Hyster-Yale, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a globally integrated company offering a full line of lift trucks and solutions, including attachments aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers. Hyster-Yale's vision is to transform the way the world moves materials from Port to Home and deliver on its customer promises of: (1) thoroughly understanding customer applications and offering optimal solutions that will improve productivity at the lowest cost of ownership, and (2) providing exceptional customer care to create increasing value from initial engagement through the product lifecycle.

The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, aftermarket parts and technology and energy solutions marketed globally under the Hyster®, Yale®, Maximal®, and Nuvera® brand names. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's subsidiary, Bolzoni S.p.A., is a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan with Sumitomo NACCO Forklift Co. Ltd. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE: HY). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

