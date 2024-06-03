HYSTER-YALE, INC. AND HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. UNVEIL NEW LOGOS AS NAME CHANGES GO INTO EFFECT

CLEVELAND, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE: HY) announced today that it adopted a new corporate logo in connection with its name change. The name change was effective at close of business on May 31, 2024.

The shape and colors of the new logo represent the Company's commitment to customers through all its brands, including Hyster®, Yale®, Maximal®, Bolzoni®, Auramo®, Meyer®, Nuvera Fuel Cells® and Sumitomo NACCO.

New Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. logo

"The new logo unifies our identity and underscores our ongoing commitment to customers through our brand portfolio by creating an umbrella under which we will focus on delivering our promises of providing optimal solutions and exceptional customer care," said Rajiv Prasad, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyster-Yale, Inc. "We remain committed to delivering high-quality and innovative solutions across all our brands."

Hyster-Yale's operating company, now named Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, also unveiled its new logo.

"Additionally, we're pleased to share our new operating company logo, which is more than just a design, it is a visual representation of our dedication to excellence and our promise to never let customers down," said Mr. Prasad. "The soft shape and modern aesthetics of the logo embrace the essence and passion comprised in our vision, values and strategy, and serves as a visual reminder of our collective strength and shared commitment."

About Hyster-Yale, Inc.

Hyster-Yale, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a globally integrated company offering a full line of lift trucks and solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers. Hyster-Yale's vision is to transform the way the world moves material from Port to Home and deliver on its customer promises of: (1) thoroughly understanding customer applications and offering optimal solutions that will improve productivity at the lowest cost of ownership, and (2) providing exceptional customer care to create increasing value from initial engagement through the product lifecycle.

The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments, aftermarket parts and technology solutions marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

