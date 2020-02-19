Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 31.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2020.

