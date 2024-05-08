HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CLEVELAND, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors increased its regular cash dividend from 32.5 cents to 35 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid June 14, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a globally integrated company offering a full line of lift trucks and solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers. Hyster-Yale's vision is to transform the way the world moves materials from Port to Home and deliver on its customer promises of: (1) thoroughly understanding customer applications and offering optimal solutions that will improve productivity at the lowest cost of ownership, and (2) providing exceptional customer care to create increasing value from initial engagement through the product lifecycle. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Group also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

