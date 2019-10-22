Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Announces Dates Of 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) will release 2019 Third Quarter financial results and will file its 2019 Third Quarter 10-Q after the close of the market on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

The Company will also host a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 to discuss its results for the 2019 third quarter.

Conference Call:

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Time:

11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Telephone:

(833) 241-7250 (Toll Free) or (647) 689-4214 (International)



Conference ID: 8366818



(Call in at least five minutes before start time) For Replay Call:

(800) 585-8367 (Toll Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International)



Conference ID: 8366818

This call will also be broadcast live and available for replay over the Internet. To access the call, go to www.hyster-yale.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

###

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hyster-yale.com

