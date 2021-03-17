Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Issues Statement From Its Board Of Directors

CLEVELAND, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) issued the following statement from its Board of Directors.

The Company is focused on creating value for all of its stockholders and evaluates all ideas that have the potential to help achieve this goal. While it is Company policy not to comment on individual communications, the Company's Board of Directors and management team are always looking at ways to maximize the value for all stockholders and will continue to do so.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

