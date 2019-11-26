Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference

CLEVELAND, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) announced today that its management will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference taking place at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

The presentation is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 11:30 am ET and will be webcast live with viewer-controlled slides. The webcast may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.hyster-yale.com, at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

