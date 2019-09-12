Hytera America Launches Hytera HALO Push-to-Talk over Cellular Services

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hytera, a leading global provider of innovative Land Mobile Radio communications solutions, is officially unveiling its PNC370 Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) radios, along with the Hytera HALO nationwide group communications solution. PoC enables push-to-talk communications over cellular 3G/4G/LTE networks, creating a wide-area radio network that utilizes the cellular infrastructure of Mobile Network Operators.

"Hytera's nationwide PoC solution leverages the advantages of both LTE networks and LMR, enabling instant group calling with unlimited channels, service dispatching, and GPS driver location tracking," said Steve Cragg, VP Sales of Hytera America. "The PNC370 radios with the HALO dispatch application can be deployed very quickly to deliver these features at a lower cost than traditional radio systems."

Hytera HALO nationwide group communications solution features a powerful dispatch application that is designed for transportation, logistics, and service companies with large or small fleets. Integral GPS capabilities of the PNC370 allows tracking of driver locations and travel routes with time stamps. The dispatcher may stun (turn off) and reactivate a radio, perform Lone Worker monitoring, receive emergency alarms, along with full call recording, logging and playback.

Hytera HALO supports instant group calling as well as individual calling for the most flexible calling available. Dynamic groups can be quickly created with a simple list selection or geographically by selecting an area on the dispatch map.

The PNC370 is a compact, durable, and easy-to-operate LTE handheld radio. The PNC370 radio features digital noise suppression for excellent voice quality in loud environments during individual or group calls. Additional radio features include built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Wi-Fi capability enables calls inside buildings with Wi-Fi network connectivity, and the PNC370 can automatically and seamlessly switch to an LTE network when a caller moves outside Wi-Fi network range. Bluetooth provides wireless connectivity to accessories such as ear pieces. The HALO Android app comes pre-installed on the PNC370 radios for simple and convenient access to PoC services.

The Hytera HALO system also supports BYOD cell phone devices with the HALO android app, providing flexibility for users who may also need cellular access.

