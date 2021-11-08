Hytiva® Teams Up with Shelby America, Ford Motor Company, and Others for Charity Golf Tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hytiva's innovative cannabis solutions spread throughout the states and internationally, Hytiva® continues its commitment to corporate philanthropy through its sponsorship and support of the Electric Drive America golf tournament on Friday, November 5th, at Bear's Best Las Vegas. Presented by Gaudin Ford and co-sponsored by Shelby America®, Ford Motor Company® and businesses throughout the Las Vegas metro area, Electric Drive America brought together entrants to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Nevada to raise money for their important work.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of America support our nation's youth from childhood through beginning adulthood with programs for health and wellness, education, workforce readiness, leadership, and so much more. Regardless of your participation in the Electric Drive Golf Tournament, we encourage you to learn more and donate if you can to this wonderful charity that supports our youth in becoming better citizens with greater opportunity and ability to make their own future.

Marveling at the support shown by the many participants and attendees at this year's tournament, Hytiva's Founder, Tom Clarke, remarked, "We're proud to have worked with our friends at Ford, Shelby America and our fellow peers in the Las Vegas business community to bring this event to life. Today, we demonstrated our ability as a business built by great people, who work hard and play hard, to give back to our community and support those in need once again. That's what Hytiva is all about."

Hytiva® and Shelby American brought out a range of vehicles that were on display such as Hytiva's Ford F-250 Shelby Super Baja, and Gaudin Ford brought the brand new, all-electric, Ford Mustang Mach E. Hytiva also had a team in the tournament, friends from Curaleaf and FloraVega who represented the cannabis industry well with their support and made a great time even better.

To view photos and learn more about the Electric Drive Golf Tournament and Hytiva's plans to repeat the event next year, visit the Golf Tournament Summary at Hytiva.com.

About Hytiva®

Hytiva® is a portfolio of cannabis companies, providing the industry's leading information, technology, and delivery resources. Hytiva provides a suite of services that include fully integrated online ordering, digital displays, production automation, and more; serving all verticals of the cannabis industry and giving consumers unprecedented access to the information and services needed to make a buying decision. Its technology are selected by clients for their ability to scale and grow with the industry, integrating, and often replacing, many technology stacks that are patched together from many different solutions that don't fully serve the needs of cannabis businesses. Beyond technology, Hytiva shows up, working with dispensaries and customers to continue expanding its consumer delivery services.

