Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung, Practice of 'Customer Obsession Management' prioritizing customers

July 11, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung, realizes customers' happiness through 'Customer Obsession Management.'

Customer obsession management is to practice customer prioritization, pursuing customers' happiness beyond customer satisfaction, representing management in which customers are at the center, from the beginning to the end of management activities.

Chairman Hyun-Joon Cho said in the new year's address that, "VOC (Voice of the customer) activities should be further enhanced as soon as possible, moving forward to customer obsession management."

VOC is a management activity that started by saying that we should pay attention to the site's voice where customers were when Chairman Hun-Joon Choi was inaugurated in 2017. Customer obsession management is a management policy that has strengthened VOC in line with the customers' standards that have higher expectations by facing rapid changes due to technological development.

To practice customer obsession management, Chairman Cho has stressed concentrating on △ identifying issues customers have, △ analyzing complaints customers have, △ providing significant services to customers △ and innovating customers' experiences.

As one of customer obsession management, Chairman Cho operates the 'C-Cube Project,' in which all executives and employees collect customers' voices, digitalize them and reflect them in the management activities.

C-Cube Project is an activity for customer obsession management that pay attention to the voices of customers' customers (VOCC) beyond customers (VOC) and the voices of competitors (VOCO).

In addition, we make efforts for C-Cube activities to lead to practical results by strengthening internal communication and collaboration in various business divisions such as sales, factories, research institutes, purchasing and others.

Hyosung makes a database of customers' voices collected from 34 manufacturing corporations, 66 trading corporations and branch offices in 27 countries all over the world, responding preemptively and strengthening global competitiveness by checking real-time △ market status, △ technical information, △ customer complaints, △ responding status, etc. (End)

