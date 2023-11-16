Hyundai and Amazon partner to deliver innovative customer experiences and cloud transformation

Amazon to launch online vehicle sales in the U.S., starting with Hyundai in 2024, making it more convenient for customers to find and buy their vehicle of choice on Amazon.com and pick it up from their local dealer

Hyundai names AWS as its preferred cloud provider to help facilitate digital transformation of the automaker's operations, production, and customer service

Amazon and Hyundai to bring the Alexa Built-in experience to Hyundai's next-generation vehicles

SEATTLE and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Hyundai Motor Company announced a broad strategic partnership to bring innovative new experiences to customers. The announcement was made today at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show and a livestream can be viewed here: https://youtube.com/live/Qzhq1tShTMc. This strategic collaboration includes Amazon launching online sales of Hyundai vehicles in the U.S. in 2024, Hyundai naming AWS as its preferred cloud provider to help facilitate digital transformation, and the Alexa Built-in experience coming to Hyundai's next-generation vehicles.

"Hyundai is a very innovative company that shares Amazon's passion for trying to make customers' lives better and easier every day," said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. "Our broad, strategic partnership should do just that, from changing the ease with which customers can buy vehicles online, to making it simple to use Alexa in Hyundai vehicles for entertainment, shopping, smart home adjustments, and calendar checks, to enabling Hyundai to transform their customer experiences and business operations by moving to AWS. We look forward to inventing together for many years."

"Partnering with one of the world's most customer-centric organizations unlocks incredible opportunities as we continue to expand our portfolio, grow our sales network, transition to electrification and realize the future of smart mobility," said President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company Jaehoon (Jay) Chang. "Amazon is the ideal partner to help realize our vision of progress for humanity, including improving how people and goods move more efficiently and sustainably. Hyundai is the first automotive company available for full end-to-end transactions in Amazon's U.S. store and this is another example of how we continue to push for ways to elevate the customer journey together with our outstanding retail partners."

