Hyundai IONIQ 9 Named Best Winter EV of New England by NEMPA

Automotive media organization evaluates more than 100 model-year 2026 vehicles

IONIQ 9 is packed with winter-friendly features including a standard heat pump, dedicated Snow mode, heated side mirrors and heated seats available in all three rows

IONIQ 9's long-range battery provides up to 335 miles of EPA-estimated driving range

IONIQ 9's lounge-like cabin offers exceptional roominess and innovative seating features for improved comfort and flexibility

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai IONIQ 9 has been named the Best Winter EV of New England by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) following its winter testing evaluations. The three-row IONIQ 9 bested other electric SUVs in charging speed, driving range, and comfort to win the award.

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 Calligraphy is photographed in Savannah, GA., on May 20, 2025.

Each year, NEMPA members evaluate more than 100 new vehicles throughout the winter, with members selecting winners based on cold-climate-specific features and options, along with the dynamic qualities that support safe, enjoyable, and capable all-weather driving. This honor reinforces Hyundai's commitment to building high-quality, reliable EVs designed to perform in the Northeast's toughest winter driving conditions and beyond.

"Testing vehicles to perform in all weather conditions is essential to delivering the peace of mind and safety consumers expect," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "We're proud that our IONIQ 9 three-row SUV has been named Best Winter EV, a recognition that helps address misconceptions about EV performance in the harshest of elements."

The IONIQ 9 offers advanced performance, long range and rapid charging capabilities, offering up to 335 miles of range (EPA est).i All models are powered by a 110.3-kWh long-range battery with three motor configurations available and 10-80% recharge in just 24 minutes using a 350-kW charger. V2L capability is also included. Winter-friendly features include a standard heat pump, Drive Mode Select dedicated Snow setting, standard heated side mirrors, and available heated seats in all three rows.

"The NEMPA Winter Vehicle Awards recognize vehicles that can brave the worst New England weather personally tested by our members across the region," said Zane Merva, NEMPA President. "The Hyundai IONIQ 9 exceeded those expectations — an EV praised by NEMPA members for its design, capability, and confidence-inspiring performance when the going gets tough."

This year's IONIQ 9 win continues Hyundai's winning streak in NEMPA's winter-related EV awards. In 2025, NEMPA honored the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N as Official Winter EV of New England, as well as Best In-Class SUV.

About the New England Motor Press Association

The New England Motor Press Association is a united guild of automotive journalists, opinion leaders, and content creators in six states and a committed partner to every major automaker. Our combined coverage, analysis, and influence across all platforms reaches more than 250 million readers, listeners, and viewers in the U.S. and globally, every month. For more details, visit nempa.org and follow us on Instagram@nempa_cars.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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i EPA-estimated 335-mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 9 RWD S trim; EPA-estimated 320-mile driving range for IONIQ 9 AWD SE and AWD SEL trims; EPA-estimated 311-mile driving range for IONIQ 9 AWD Performance Limited and AWD Performance Calligraphy Design trims. Figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

Approximately 24 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger using the CCS adapter included with the 2026 IONIQ 9. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America