Hyundai Invests in STEM Education and Provides 30,000 Meals in Western Massachusetts Through Hyundai Hope Initiative

SAE AWIM JetToy Challenge hosted at Greater Holyoke YMCA helps teach design and engineering concepts

Hyundai's contribution to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will supply 30,000 meals

Investment in Holyoke Community College's Thrive Center Food Pantry meets surging student demand for food and basic needs support

HOLYOKE, Mass., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America strengthened its connection to the Western Massachusetts community, supporting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education for more than 40 students and helping provide 30,000 meals to local communities. At the Greater Holyoke YMCA, students participated in SAE International's A World In Motion (AWIM) JetToy Challenge, where they built balloon-powered vehicles while learning about the design engineering process. The corporate social responsibility initiative of Hyundai Motor America, Hyundai Hope, also donated to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and the Thrive Center Food Pantry at Holyoke Community College (HCC) to help address food insecurity and basic needs.

Gary Rome, president, Gary Rome Auto Group, meets with students as they present their vehicles during the JetToy STEM Program at Greater Holyoke YMCA in Holyoke, Mass., on July 17, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai) (left to right) Michelle Karajelian, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Gary Rome, president, Gary Rome Auto Group, Andrew Morehouse, executive director, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Cheyenne Burnham, public engagement manager, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Vanessa Perez, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Lori Chatel, executive assistant, Gary Rome Auto Group at the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Chicopee, Mass., on July 17, 2026 (Photo/Hyundai) (left to right) Vanessa Perez, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Michelle Karajelian, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Julie Phillips, executive director, development, Holyoke Community College, Ben Ostiguy, senior special program coordinator, Thrive Center, Gary Rome, president, Gary Rome Auto Group, Dr. Jessica Nicklin, provost and vice president, Academic and Student Affairs, Holyoke Community College, Allison Wrobel, registrar, Holyoke Community College, Jeff Hayden, vice president, Business and Community Services, Holyoke Community College at Holyoke Community College in Holyoke, Mass., on July 17, 2026 (Photo/Hyundai)

"Supporting education and health initiatives is an important part of our efforts," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "Through Hyundai Hope, we are increasing access to hands-on STEM education and directly supporting food security by helping provide 30,000 meals to communities across Western Massachusetts."

Hyundai hosted the SAE AWIM JetToy Challenge at Greater Holyoke YMCA, where over 40 students learned key concepts related to motion and vehicle design. After engaging in a walkaround of the Hyundai IONIQ 9, students created and tested their own balloon-powered vehicles. This local activation is part of a broader national education initiative to scale hands-on STEM access for students across the United States.

"STEM education isn't only about technology, coding, and robotics," said Conor Bevan, CEO, Greater Holyoke YMCA. "Youth who receive STEM experiences are better prepared to face real-world problems with more creativity, critical thinking, and effectiveness. Thanks to Hyundai Motor America, this SAE AWIM JetToy STEM activity will help combat summer learning loss, bridge the gap between school years, and build essential problem-solving skills in a relaxed environment."

Additionally, Hyundai supported two local organizations that help meet food insecurity needs in the Western Massachusetts area. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts assists with hunger relief by sourcing and providing almost 18 million pounds of food per year. With Hyundai's donation, the Food Bank will be able to provide 30,000 nutritious meals to those affected by food insecurity. Holyoke Community College's Thrive Center Food Pantry supports students by providing food, personal care, and household items, distributing 19,171 pounds of food this academic year. This investment from Hyundai will directly aid students facing food insecurity and unmet essential needs, ensuring they have the stability to focus on their education and build brighter futures.

Through its support of local hunger relief efforts, Hyundai has contributed a total of $85,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and HCC's Thrive Center Food Pantry since 2021, including $55,000 to the Food Bank and $30,000 to HCC since 2022.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.hyundaihope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America