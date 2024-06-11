Hyundai and One Tree Planted will plant 300,000 trees in North America

This year's contribution totals 650,000 trees planted from the partnership

Hyundai employees participated in a tree planting event in Huntington Beach, California

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor North America built upon its partnership with nonprofit organization, One Tree Planted, to plant an additional 300,000 trees throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This year's contribution will result in a total of 650,000 trees planted since the start of the partnership in 2022. One Tree Planted works to restore forests across the globe, upkeeping the earth's habitat for biodiversity and creating a positive impact on society at large.

Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America, Harry P. Lynch, president and CEO, One Tree Planted at the Hyundai North American headquarters in Fountain Valley, Calif. on June 7, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai) Hyundai and One Tree Planted Advance Partnership to Plant an Additional 300,000 Trees Across North America

"At Hyundai, we have the unwavering belief that as an automaker we have to be more active when responding to climate change than companies in other industries. By transitioning to electrification, supporting a hydrogen economy, and helping create smart cities, we are helping society move closer to carbon neutrality. We have a responsibility to pass down breathable air, the beauty of nature, and a sustainable planet to future generations," said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "Our partnership with One Tree Planted is one of many initiatives that complements our sustainable mobility solutions."

To mark the continuation of the partnership, Hyundai employees volunteered at a planting event with One Tree Planted in Huntington Beach, California. Volunteers planted and watered approximately 150 coastal native plants and cleared the restoration area of invasive species.

"We appreciate Hyundai's dedication to reforestation, underscored by their commitment to plant another 300,000 trees this year, through their IONIQ Forest project," says Harry P. Lynch, president and CEO at One Tree Planted. "We are grateful for their support, which helps us fulfill our mission of global reforestation."

Hyundai's partnership with One Tree Planted coincides with a broader project from Hyundai Motor, called the 'IONIQ Forest.' Originating in South Korea with the release of Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ series, the IONIQ Forest is an ecological effort aimed at planting more trees to help pave the way for a cleaner world. Each tree planting project in the partnership joins the IONIQ Forest project to prioritize reforestation, preserve biodiversity, and combat climate change.

One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and environmental organizations to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to restore forests that have been degraded or deforested, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity habitat. Many projects have overlapping objectives that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

