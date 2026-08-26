Hyundai and Seattle Children's Partner to Expand Child Passenger Safety Education in Washington

$25,000 investment supports free year-round car seat safety checks and education for local families

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Seattle Children's announced a new collaboration to expand free child passenger safety education and car seat inspection events across Washington. Funded through Hyundai Hope, Hyundai Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative, the $25,000 investment will help Seattle Children's expand services to approximately 300 families in underserved communities in South King County, Washington over the next two years. The expanded program will primarily benefit parents, caregivers, infants, and young children who need access to free car seat safety guidance.

A child is properly secured in a car seat during a car seat safety event with Seattle Children’s at Sand Point Way Learning Center in Seattle on August 21, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai) (left to right) Tony Montegna, community health education consultant, Seattle Children’s, Lara Sim, senior director, community health, Seattle Children’s, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Isabell Sakamoto, manager, community health, Seattle Children’s, Jim Walen, owner and dealer principal, Seattle Hyundai, Eve Kopp, senior director, corporate giving, Seattle Children’s, Benjamin Michajlyszyn, director, Safety Test and Investigations Laboratory, Hyundai North American Safety Office, Amy Walen, state representative, Seattle, Ciara Calub, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Vanessa Perez, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America at Sand Point Way Learning Center in Seattle on August 21, 2026 (Photo/Hyundai)

Supporting Families Through Child Passenger Safety

"Helping keep children safe on the road starts with ensuring families have access to the education and resources they need," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Through our partnership with Seattle Children's, we are supporting hands-on car seat safety education that can help parents and caregivers travel with greater confidence."

Addressing a Critical Safety Need

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or used improperly. Properly securing children in age- and size-appropriate car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants younger than 1 year old and by 54 percent for children ages 1 to 4.

Expanding Access to Free Car Seat Checks

Seattle Children's combines certified safety expertise with community-based education to help reduce preventable child passenger injuries. The program offers free community car seat checks year-round in Federal Way, Seattle, and Bellevue. At these events, certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians provide hands-on education, guidance, and resources to help families properly install and use car seats. Additionally, technicians check for expired or recalled car seats and provide replacement seats if needed. Hyundai's support will help Seattle Children's provide additional child passenger safety services to approximately 300 families in underserved South King County communities over the next two years.

Local Impact Across South King County

"We are immensely grateful to Hyundai Hope for its generous $25,000 investment in child safety across our community," said Isabell Sakamoto, manager, community health, Seattle Children's. "Thanks to the support, Seattle Children's will expand community car seat check events into South King County over the next two years, bringing vital safety resources and hands-on guidance directly to the families who need them most. Partnering with dedicated advocates like Hyundai Hope allows us to extend our reach and ensure more children ride safely on our roads."

Dealer Network Helps Extend Community Reach

"Bringing Hyundai's car seat safety program to Seattle reflects the company's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of families nationwide," said Jim Walen, owner and dealer principal, Seattle Hyundai. "As a Hyundai dealer, we're proud to help connect our community with resources that promote child passenger safety and provide peace of mind for parents and caregivers. It's rewarding to be part of a brand that consistently invests in impactful programs that strengthen communities across America."

Advancing Hyundai's Commitment to Child Safety

This collaboration underscores Hyundai's commitment to advancing the well-being and safety of children to create healthier, stronger communities. By partnering with children's hospitals nationwide, Hyundai helps deliver car seat inspections, safety education, and essential resources that empower caregivers and help protect children on the road.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America