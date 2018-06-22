Hyundai Archery World Cup Makes a Stop in Salt Lake City

"We're honored to be sponsoring World Archery for the third consecutive year," said Erik Thomas, senior group manager, experiential marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "In particular, the Salt Lake event provides us an opportunity to share our passion for archery with a global audience while showcasing the passion that drives our new vehicles."

At the Salt Lake event, Hyundai will have its all-new Kona on display at the archery range. In addition, Hyundai's activation area will have another Kona on display, along with promotional giveaways and an archery game for fans, provided by World Archery. Hyundai is entering its third year as the official title sponsor of the Hyundai Archery World Cup and Hyundai World Archery Championships.

World Archery

World Archery is the international governing body for the sport of archery. Its mission is to promote and regulate archery worldwide, developing the sport with over 160 member associations through international events, development initiatives and marketing and endorsed by the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee and International World Games Association, among others.

It is responsible for setting the rules and regulations for international archery events, organizing the World Archery Championships and for the sport at the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and World Games.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

