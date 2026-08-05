Hyundai, Baystate Health Foundation, and Gary Rome Hyundai Partner to Promote Child Passenger Safety in Massachusetts

Event brings hands-on car seat safety education and inspections to local families

Hyundai contributes $25,000 to Baystate Health Foundation's Pediatric Trauma Surgery Injury Prevention Car Seat Program

HOLYOKE, Mass., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America, in partnership with Baystate Health Foundation and Gary Rome Hyundai, recently hosted a car seat safety check event focused on helping families better protect their children on the road. The event provided free, hands-on education and inspections conducted by certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPSTs). As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, Hyundai donated $25,000 to Baystate Health Foundation to support its Pediatric Trauma Surgery Injury Prevention Car Seat Program. The funding will help provide car and booster seats to families in need, further expanding access to critical safety resources in the community.

A child is properly secured in a car seat during a car seat safety event at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, Mass. on Aug. 2, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai) Gary Rome (third from left), president and CEO, Gary Rome Auto Group, Dr. Kala Frye Bourque, pediatric emergency physician, Baystate Health, Mandi Summers, safe kids coordinator, Baystate Health, Grace Mariani-Eurkus, pediatric social worker, Baystate Health, Dr. Matthew Di Guglielmo, pediatrician-and-chief, Baystate Children’s Hospital, Diana Chung-Edwards, injury prevention nurse coordinator, Baystate Health, Kathy Tobin, interim vice president of philanthropy, Baystate Health, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. on Aug. 3, 2026 (Photo/Hyundai)

"At Hyundai, we're committed to being present in the communities we serve and supporting programs that have a real, measurable impact," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Seeing families engaged at the event and working directly with safety technicians reinforces why this partnership matters; every correct installation and every informed caregiver helps protect a child on the road."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that correctly installed car seats can dramatically improve child passenger safety, lowering the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers. Despite these benefits, installation errors remain common, with nearly one in two car seats not being used as intended.

During the event, CPSTs guided parents and caregivers through proper car seat installation and use, while also checking each seat for expiration dates, recalls, and correct fit. Families requiring new car seats received replacements on-site to help ensure safe travel for children in the community.

Since the partnership began in 2023, more than 240 car and booster seats have been distributed to families in need through the program, reinforcing a shared commitment to child passenger safety and community well-being.

"At Gary Rome Hyundai, we are proud to support efforts that bring valuable resources directly to families in our community," said Gary Rome, president and CEO, Gary Rome Auto Group. "Events like this help ensure parents and caregivers have access to the guidance and tools they need to keep their children safe every time they get in the car."

Baystate Health Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Baystate Health Foundation is the fundraising entity for Baystate Health, supporting all its locations, programs, and services, including the Baystate Children's Hospital, D'Amour Center for Cancer Care, and the Davis Family Heart & Vascular Center. For more information, visit www.baystatehealth.org/foundation.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.hyundaihope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America