Hyundai Bioscience Unveils New Cancer Treatment that Offers Tumor Elimination without Painful Side Effects

The NOAEL value, which refers to the "No Observed Adverse Effect Level" designation applied to drugs in non-clinical risk assessment, determines the highest dose of a given drug at which there will not be an observed toxic or adverse effect. Animal testing results for Polytaxel determine that, even within the designated NOAEL dose limit, the treatment destroyed tumors almost completely without generating toxicity-induced side effects, an impressive achievement poised to attract international attention.

Jason Kim, Senior VP of Hyundai Bioscience, described the treatment, stating, "NOAEL Cancer Therapy is a next generation anti-cancer therapy designed to treat cancer through a pain-free treatment process. Striving for complete regression of tumors, the treatment solves the dilemma of chemo drugs' toxicity, distinguishing itself from more conventional chemotherapies." The findings delineate this innovative therapy's success in diminishing tumor size and prevalence. According to data released by Hyundai Bioscience, the average tumor size in animals treated with Polytaxel in the NOAEL dose of 20mg/kg decreased by a staggering 90.4%, from 446.41mm3 to 42.96mm3. Comparatively, animals treated in the same dosage with Docetaxel, the conventional chemotherapy drug, experienced on average a smaller 55.5% decrease to 198.86mm3.

The side effects of the treatment are also less damaging than those of traditional chemotherapy. In toxicity-induced body weight change observation, animals treated with Docetaxel experienced on average a 19.1% decrease in body weight over the course of treatment, while animals treated with Polytaxel experienced on average a 5.2% increase in body weight. In cases where drug toxicity was not exhibited during blood circulation, body weight tended to stay the same or increased by a small margin.

In the pursuit of creating an exemplary cancer treatment, the company is also expanding their research into optimal dosages that may increase efficacy while decreasing drug content to less than the NOAEL limit of 20mg/kg. At the conference, Jason Kim stated that "various dosing regimens with 15mg/kg dosages or less are being tested and significant results are already being obtained."

The efficacy of the drug was also greater in the subject group that received three installment doses of 20 mg/kg each rather than a single dose of 60mg/kg. These findings demonstrate that frequent smaller doses may achieve better efficacy than a single larger dose, as the former method may allow longer circulation and more consistent drug concentration in the blood. They also suggest that, if the optimal administration method is found for each type of cancer, safer, less injurious chemotherapy is possible until the near-complete regression of the targeted tumors.

In collaboration with its major shareholder CnPharm Co., Ltd., Hyundai Bioscience is currently finalizing NOAEL Cancer Therapy, and they are in the process of preparing for global clinical trials of the drug's effects on pancreatic cancer – a particularly aggressive, nearly incurable cancer – in both the U.S. and South Korea. Upon completion of a successful clinical trial phase, Polytaxel may be eligible for Fast Track approval, an FDA process designed to enable the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious medical conditions. This would allow the drug to be produced and distributed relatively quickly, securing Hyundai Bioscience's position as a contender in the cancer treatment pharmaceutical market.

As Mr. Kim stated, "If Polytaxel – NOAEL Cancer Therapy's first drug that can be administered on various types of cancer – passes clinical trials, a new alternative to 70 years of conventional chemotherapy will be born from the hands of South Korea's researchers, opening a new chapter in the history of global chemotherapy."

Based in Seoul, Korea, Hyundai Bioscience is a biotechnology company that continues to develop and commercialize bio-fusion technology with the purpose of delivering active ingredients safely and efficiently to the body. Their mission is to improve health and prolong human lives through convenient access to products based on bio technologies. Hyundai Bioscience's research and innovation center has continuously produced globally recognized research results with the commercialization of Vitabrid® based on organic-inorganic hybrid technology. Through application of their advanced organic-inorganic hybrid platform technology, they have developed a variety of DDS (Drug Delivery System) commercialization techniques, such as oral, dermal and injection, and they hold various patents for these techniques and materials both domestically and internationally. They are also continuing the research development and commercialization of bio-source technology through industry-academic collaborations and business tie-ups with local and international universities and corporations.

