Hyundai Capital Services recognized by UN Global Compact for its sustainable finance best practices

News provided by

Hyundai Capital Services

17 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Capital Services announced today that it was acknowledged as the Best Practice Company in the "Sustainable Finance" category at the "UN Global Compact Korea Leaders Summit 2023" hosted by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Korea.

The Korea Leaders Summit is the largest conference held every year by the UNGC Korea which convenes business leaders, UN officials, government leaders, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) stakeholders and civil society professionals to comprehensively review the private sector's contribution to advancing the SDGs.

This recognition signifies Hyundai Capital Services' continuous commitment and dedication towards UN SDGs and its leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts since joining the Compact in June 2022.

Over the past year, Hyundai Capital Services has been carrying out substantial ESG activities such as: ▲ Establishing vision, goals, and governance for sustainable management ▲ Establishing a mid- to long-term management system to reduce carbon emissions as a global automobile finance company ▲ Launching eco-friendly mobility financial products such as eco-friendly vehicle financial products, chargers, and batteries.

During the Summit, Daniel Lee, CFO of Hyundai Capital Services presented on the company's ESG management best practices and shared performance results with the UNGC members. "Hyundai Capital has issued KRW 5.9 trillion (USD 4.5 billion) in ESG bonds to date since becoming the first company in the automotive sector in the world to issue green bonds in 2016," said Daniel Lee.

"We have taken the lead in ESG management by operating a diverse eco-friendly procurement portfolio, including the issuance of Sustainability Linked Bonds worth USD 170 million for the first time in Korea. We are an active player in ESG bond market, issuing the most diverse currencies in Korea. With various ESG-related projects, we will continue supporting Hyundai Motor Group's commitment to global sustainability."

In order to contribute in earnest to achieving the UN SDGs, Hyundai Capital Services has joined the UN Global Compact CFO Coalition for the SDGs as a signatory member on November 14. The aim of the Coalition is to provide CFOs around the globe with a platform to develop principles, frameworks and recommendations to direct private capital towards sustainable investment and create a market for mainstream SDG investments. Joining the CFO Coalition is a great opportunity for Hyundai Capital Services to continue advancing sustainable finance in global business.

"As a global automotive finance company, Hyundai Capital Services plans to continue to actively project eco-friendly values into its financial products and services. We will drive corporate finance strategies with real-world ESG impacts and help create a sustainable financial system and fulfill our role as a UNGC member," said Lee Ji Woon, Head of Compliance team at Hyundai Capital Services.

SOURCE Hyundai Capital Services

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.