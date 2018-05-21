Hyundai Celebrates Stories of Purposeful Living in 'The Kona Way' Content Series

Hyundai partnered with islanders Alicia Ward, Micah Kamohoalli and Kai Willy and vloggers Sam Potter and Rowena Tsai to film their personal stories of living with intention and purpose. The films feature the first-ever Kona, Hyundai's smart utility vehicle that has everything you need, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Blue Link capabilities, to live the Kona Way.

"This series gives us a platform to help tell the stories of people motivated by making life more meaningful and enjoyable by doing more with less," said Paul Imhoff, director, Marketing Communications, Hyundai Motor America. "That concept really resonates with the target buyer for Kona."

The Kona Way Episodes

Sam and Alicia – Home can be anywhere. You just have to find it. That's the Kona Way.

Sam Potter is a Hawaiian native and influencer who travels the world in search of new sites and people, and, despite the fact that he is forever exploring, he feels there is still so much to learn at home for him to truly grow as a person. Alicia is a free diver and underwater photographer living in Hawaii, who believes in finding a place in life where you can be you and feel comfortable in your environment. The two reflect on their Kona Way of living and the responsibility they have to find meaningfulness in every moment.

Chasing Your Passion the Kona Way | 2018 Hyundai KONA

Rowena and Kai – Sometimes, finding your purpose is helping others find theirs. That's the Kona Way.

Rowena, a vlogger who encourages her followers to live proactively, grew up always wanting to help people. Kai, a Hawaiian firefighter and devoted father, shares with her how local Hawaiian wisdom passed down through generations helped shape his life and give him purpose, and his understanding that everyone and everything are connected.

Finding Purpose the Kona Way | 2018 Hyundai KONA

Sam and Micah – Giving back more than you take. That's the Kona Way.

It took leaving his native home of Hawaii, traveling the world and coming back for Sam to truly appreciate the beauty and culture of the island, whereas Micah, a hula leader, has always stayed true to Hawaiian tradition and strongly believes in giving back to not only the people, but also the land. Micah invites Sam to watch his hula dance group, and the two discuss the importance of respect and appreciation for what one has.

Giving Back 360° Video the Kona Way | 2018 Hyundai KONA

The three-part Kona Way series can be found on Hyundai's YouTube channel.

Kilauea Volcano Donation: The Hyundai Kona is named after the idyllic west-coast region of the Big Island of Hawaii, and its image is reflected in the lifestyle-focused SUV. The Kona Way video series, shot on-location in March, highlights the personal stories of three locals. Hyundai greatly appreciates the island for the inspiration it has provided, and recognizes the challenges its people face with the eruption of the Kilauea volcano. To help those affected, Hyundai has donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross toward the disaster relief efforts.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

