Hyundai Confirms Super Bowl LIV Advertising

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America, who has set the standard in automotive Super Bowl advertising over the past decade, will be back with an in-game spot for the 12th time in the past 13 years. Hyundai will again aim to make a connection with consumers with a new 60-second ad that will run in the second quarter of the game.

"Despite the significant changes in consumers' media habits, the Super Bowl still stands on its own as the best way to reach a sizeable and engaged audience looking to be entertained by brands," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Our goal is to strike an emotional connection with consumers and make them feel something. It's a challenge we embrace, and after starting with 344 original scripts, we've landed on what we think will be another standout for Hyundai."

Hyundai has a long and successful history in producing memorable Super Bowl advertising. In the most recognized barometer of advertising success, the USA Today Ad Meter, Hyundai has consistently ranked among the most popular spots. And, according to Ace Metrix, Hyundai has ranked in the top 10 of commercials the last seven times it advertised during the game, including the top spot in 2017 and 2019.

Highlights from previous Hyundai campaigns include:

2019

Spot: "Elevator"

Creative Summary: Hyundai used comedy to show how its Shopper Assurance program can elevate the car-buying experience above some of life's other dreadful moments.

Results: More than 68 million views, the No. 4 overall and No. 1 automotive ad on the USA Today Ad Meter and significant increases in brand awareness, consideration, opinion and online shopping activity.

2018

Spot: "Hope Detector"

Creative Summary: In this emotional spot, Hyundai owners were surprised by real-life pediatric cancer survivors who thanked them for their contributions to the fight against pediatric cancer research. A portion of every Hyundai sold is donated to its non-profit organization Hope On Wheels.

Results: More than 26.7 million views, the No. 2 ranked automotive brand commercial on the USA TODAY Ad Meter and a significant volume of feedback from owners who said they were prouder to drive a Hyundai vehicle.

2017

Spot: "Operation Better"

Creative Summary: Hyundai shot, edited and produced a 90-second documentary during the game, capturing a surprise moment when troops watching the game overseas in custom-built, 360-degree immersive pods were virtually reunited with their families who were at the stadium.

Results: More than 42 million views, the most effective ad in emotional and practical metrics by Adweek (based on Unruly's EQ Score) and most attention getting by TVision Insights. Note: This spot was not eligible for the USA Today Ad Meter as it was the first ad that ran following the conclusion of the game.

2016

Spot: "First Date," "Ryanville," and "The Chase"

Creative Summary: Each spot had a comedic storyline incorporating different technology features in Hyundai's new models introduced that year. "First Date" and "Ryanville" featured A-list celebrities and all of the spots stood out for their creativity.

Results: "First Date" was the first automotive ad to win the USA TODAY Ad Meter. "Ryanville" finished fifth and "The Chase" sixth, giving Hyundai the top three automotive ads and making it the only advertiser to have three spots in the top 10.

Hyundai's 2020 campaign is currently under development by its agency of record, INNOCEAN USA. The Super Bowl will be played on February 2, 2020 in Miami and will be broadcast on FOX.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

