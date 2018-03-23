Hyundai Continues its Run as Leading Automaker in the Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index

"Brand engagement and loyalty has seen seismic shifts in the last decade with political and social movements taking place," said Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys. "The fact that Hyundai has been able to remain the leading automaker for these metrics is a testament to their efforts to constantly engage with its customers."

The survey looks at 50,527 respondents who self-select the categories in which they are consumers and the brands for which they are customers. Brand Key's methodology measures how well brands meet the expectations that consumers hold for each path-to-purchase driver, a metric which it has successfully applied for years to companies in B2B and B2C categories in 35 countries.

"With ever increasing competition, Hyundai continues to exceed customer expectations with our line-up of vehicles," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "It's an honor to be recognized as earning a top spot in the automotive category for the ninth year in a row. Maintaining loyalty is one of the toughest things to do and this shows how we are building a deeper and more emotional connection with our customers. We continue to work hard every day to maintain the loyalty we've built and encourage customers to return to the Hyundai brand."

Keys to Hyundai's continued customer loyalty include its diverse and growing line-up designed to meet customer needs. From its expanding family of SUVs to eco-friendly and technology-forward vehicles, like the Ioniq and the recently announced NEXO, Hyundai continues to deliver across a wide-range of segments. Further, retail programs like the recent Shopper Assurance program means that customers have a better experience from the purchasing process through the various stages of ownership.

For the complete 2018 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index, visit http://brandkeys.com/portfolio/customer-loyalty-engagement-index/

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

