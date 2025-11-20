Hyundai CRATER Concept Makes Global Debut at AutoMobility LA 2025

AutoMobility LA 2025

The CRATER Concept will be viewable throughout AutoMobility LA 2025 media days, as well as Los Angeles Auto Show public days from now until Sunday, November 30. CRATER Concept will be featured alongside Hyundai's full range of award-winning vehicles, including the all-new 2026 Palisade SUV, IONIQ 5 electric SUV, and newly announced IONIQ 6 N high-performance sport sedan.

Hyundai CRATER Concept

The rugged new CRATER Concept stands as a rolling embodiment of Hyundai's commitment to designing even more versatility and emotion into future XRT models. But this concept is much more than that, too.

"CRATER began with a question: 'What does freedom look like?' This vehicle stands as our answer," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design. "It is a vision shaped by our unending drive to explore — to inspire our customers to explore deeper and embrace the impact of adventure."

Design Highlights | Art of Steel

The Art of Steel exterior design language transforms the strength and flexibility of steel into a language of sculptural beauty. Inspired by Hyundai Motor's advanced steel technologies, the material's natural formability reveals flowing volumes and precise lines that evoke the distinctive aesthetic quality of steel — powerful, gentle and timeless.

Exterior Design Theme: The Impact of Adventure

CRATER Concept's exterior design was guided by a clear goal: to shape a rugged and capable form that reflects the landscapes that it's inspired by. This informed every detail — from the chiseled bodysides to the bold skid plates — resulting in a concept that visually communicates strength, resilience, and purpose.

Compact Concept's Proportions

CRATER Concept's proportions reflect an adventurous spirit. Built on a compact monocoque architecture, CRATER Concept has been designed to go anywhere.

Adventurous Silhouette

CRATER Concept is highlighted by its bold silhouette, complemented by its steep approach and departure angles which support serious off-road exploration.

Hexagonal Faceted Wheels

CRATER Concept's 18-inch wheels were inspired by envisioning a hexagonal asteroid impacting a sheer metal landscape, leaving a fractal crater in its aftermath. The design evokes an off-road spirit, blending ruggedness with precision. The wheels are clad in generous 33-inch off-road tires, enabling superior traction and ground clearance for performance in all environments.

Wide Skid Plate

A wide, functional skid plate stretches across CRATER Concept's underbody, not only for added protection, but to visually anchor the vehicle. Its sheer surface and robust form express protection and capability.

Roof Platform

The roof platform is imagined as the ideal mounting point for auxiliary lighting, additional storage, and other off-road accessories.

Limb Risers

A pair of cables stretching from the front hood to the roof promise added protection from low-hanging branches on narrow and overgrown trails.

Sheer Fender Design

A sheer fender design emphasizes CRATER Concept's robotic and sculptural character through wide and prominent shoulders with sheer surfaces. Pushed to the extreme, this design feature reinforces the vehicle's confident, planted stance, showcasing Hyundai's 'Art of Steel' exterior design language.

Protective-Utility-Case-inspired Rocker Panel

The rocker panels' construction both suggest protection and utility, reinforcing the vehicle's readiness for any terrain.

Parametric Pixel and Indirect Lighting

CRATER Concept's unique lighting signature is three-dimensional in form, creating a layered effect that adds depth and precision. Indirect lighting softly illuminates surrounding surfaces.

Off-Road Lights

Auxiliary lights mounted on the roof feature Hyundai's gradient parametric pixel theme.

Hidden Exterior Gems

One of CRATER Concept's built-in recovery hooks performs double duty as bottle opener.

The vehicle's side-mirror cameras double as flashlights. They can be removed from the vehicle in emergency situations to capture breathtaking views or even record exciting adventures.

Interior Design Language: The Curve of Upholstery

The interior of the CRATER Concept has been designed for tech-savvy adventure seekers who prize rugged, function-first design and flexibility. Inside the CRATER Concept, technical shapes are wrapped in soft-yet-durable materials, resulting in a stylish, natural integration that delivers comfort, support, and practicality in any environment. Simultaneously tough yet warm, the CRATER Concept's singular interior design starts with its high-brow crash pad, which bridges the vehicle's exterior with its interior.

Customizable Interface for Every Journey

By leveraging a BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) approach, Hyundai suggests a flexible and customizable digital experience that adapts to various situations and individual user preferences.

Dynamic Head-Up Display

CRATER Concept's full-width head-up display is a cutting-edge, multi-function display that includes a novel rearview camera mirror feed.

Crash Pad with Ambient Lighting

The unconventional dashboard's crash pad is shaped like a bent metal sheet, wrapping around the form. Subtle perforations allow soft light to glow through, creating a refined and distinctive aura unique to the concept.

Functional and Expressive Details

Strap-inspired design elements are paired with ambient lights in an accent color. These details add energy and visual depth to CRATER Concept's sturdy and practical character.

Structural Interior Expression

A functional roll cage outlines the cabin, adding tension and strength, while integrated grab handles ease ingress and egress. This exposed structural element provides a reassuring feeling of safety, reinforcing that CRATER Concept is built for confident exploration and resilience.

Supportive Seating for Exploration

CRATER Concept's seats feature wraparound forms that are a departure from traditional bucket seats. These seats are combined with three-dimensional padding that provides stability and comfort during rugged journeys. Cylindrical cushions and a supportive headrest offer ergonomic comfort, while ample side bolsters stabilize the body during off-roading. A four-point seatbelt system hints at enhanced restraint and safety in off-road scenarios.

Steering Wheel

A center-mounted pixel display reimages driver interaction on the squared-off steering wheel, while terrain mode buttons suggest quick switching to Snow, Sand, Mud, Auto, and XRT modes.

Interior Details

First aid kit (passenger side)

Fire extinguisher (driver side)

Removable Bluetooth center console main speaker

Hidden aperture light at the dashboard edge reveals a playful light signature

Easy-to-reach cylinder-type center controls are mechanically linked to visual indicator lights

CRATER MAN is a symbolic character integrated throughout the vehicle, offering playful storytelling through 'hidden surprises' and interactive design elements

Off-Road Design Cues

The Hyundai CRATER Concept includes key functions for tackling rugged terrain and seeking new adventures. A tactile, gear-type multi-function Off-Road Controller has been designed for full and intuitive control, front and rear locking differentials, and traction and braking management — all part of the concept's expressive off-road narrative. A terrain mode selector features SNOW, SAND, and MUD preset settings designed to suggest optimized performance across varied terrains.

Downhill brake control

Trailer brake control

Compass

Altimeter

Dune Gold Matte Color

CRATER Concept's green-gold matte exterior paint draws rich inspiration from California's coastal terrain, where sun-faded sagebrush and golden grasses meet rugged cliffs and windswept canyons. Its modern, youthful edge hints at the adventurous spirit of surf culture, desert drives, and the outdoor lifestyle that defines Southern California experience. Pops of anodized orange on key touchpoints add contrast while imbuing a playful personality.

Black Ember Interior

CRATER Concept's interior material palette has been designed to withstand the demands of off-roading through California's diverse landscapes. Every texture and surface is made to be used, not just admired. This is a cabin ready for boots, sand, grit, and gear. Like a well-worn jacket, it will purposefully adapt and patina over time, molding itself to the journey while standing strong against the elements.

Accents of Orange

Vibrant orange highlights inject energy and fun into the cabin while connecting the interior to the outdoor world by evoking memorable off-grid elements like desert sunsets and campfires.

Material Highlights

A black leather base sets a neutral tone for the cabin, allowing a deeper connection with nature. Black Alcantara adds a tactile, grounded feel that speaks to control and comfort in motion, subtly evoking California's gritty sandstone. Brushed metal accents introduce a layer of industrial toughness, complementing the interior's rugged yet refined aesthetic. Topographic patterns are etched into select surfaces, speaking to the very soul of off-road journeying, serving as a visual narrative of exploration and discovery.

