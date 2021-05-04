Hyundai Deploys Workspot Enterprise Desktop Cloud™ to Ensure Secure Access for Supply Chain Partners

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot, the Desktop Cloud company, today announced that Hyundai Motor Group has successfully implemented Workspot's SaaS platform for cloud desktops to ensure secure access to its supply chain partner portal. Hyundai is now able to collaborate more effectively across its global network of partners and suppliers, and increase alignment with the company's cloud-first strategy.

Hyundai is one of the world's largest car manufacturers, and the company's supply chain system connects over 40,000 unique users and partners who collaborate during the manufacturing process. Prior to Workspot, these partners were connecting via VPN, which could result in variable performance, especially when users needed to access large design files. The Workspot platform was introduced by Workspot partner, Soundpipe Korea, who recognized that Workspot's cloud desktop could help improve Hyundai's supply chain access for partners.

Hyundai now uses Workspot to deploy customized desktops across seven Microsoft Azure regions, accessed by users in over 40 countries around the globe. At any given time, partners can access the secure partner portal to easily collaborate on files and projects.

By implementing Workspot, Hyundai was able to:

Keep partners happy with seamless, fast, and reliable access to Hyundai applications

Place each desktop in the cloud region closest the user for optimal performance, even when accessing very large files

Reduce the burden on their internal help desk because of Workspot's operational simplicity

Enhance its security with global monitoring of all activities from within a single console

Amitabh Sinha, CEO, Workspot, said: "Organizations like Hyundai that have a global presence need a way to rapidly and securely collaborate. Traditional VDI and VPN solutions were designed for a single data center, which can result in both IT complexity and poor end user performance – especially for remote employees, partners or contractors. Workspot's cloud desktops provide the performance and security organizations need – from anywhere and to anywhere in the world."

About Workspot

The Workspot Enterprise Desktop Cloud™ platform is the only 100% cloud-native SaaS solution that delivers enterprise-class desktop-as-a-service (DaaS). This innovative service lets IT provision cloud desktops and workstations in minutes – not months – and securely deliver the right compute capabilities for each user, on any device, anywhere they want to work. Unlike do-it-yourself style virtual desktop offerings, Workspot's innovative Desktop Control Fabric™ taps the reach and power of every hyper-scale, public cloud region globally, all from a central console. IT can expect fast time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. For more information on Workspot Enterprise Desktop Cloud solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

